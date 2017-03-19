India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 4: 5 Talking points

After their brilliance with the bat, the Indians were troublesome with the ball as they are set for a victory on Day 5.

by Tejas V Top 5 / Top 10 19 Mar 2017, 18:21 IST

Pujara's concentration was undisturbed as he became the 'Indian player to face the most number of balls in a Test innings'

They say that the result of a Test match can change in just a single session of play. Well, the Indians dominated all the three sessions of the fourth day of the third Test match. The hosts were trailing Australia by 91 runs at the beginning of the Day 4 and it seemed as though they’ll be able to lead Australia by hardly few runs at the end of their innings. However, the scenario turned out to be totally different.

The Indian batsman did not play aggressive strokes but quelled the Aussies by playing the game with patience. The duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha added one run short of 200 in their partnership for the seventh wicket.

Pujara played the longest innings of his career and he lasted 525 balls and spent well over 11 hours at the crease in India’s reply to Australia’s 451.

After the duo departed, Ravindra Jadeja stepped up and scored a brilliant 50 and eventually, India declared at 603/9 after garnering a lead of 152 runs. In reply, Australia ended on 23 at the loss of 2 wickets and the Indians smell triumph on the last day of the fascinating Test match.

Here are the 5 talking points of the fourth day of the third Test match against the Aussies:

#5. Pujara – The most patient Indian player

Cheteshwar Pujara is renowned for his ability to play calm and composed knock in a Test match. The No.3 batsman who is technically sound, has been instrumental in this season's Test matches on home soil.

The right-hander missed out on hundreds unluckily against Bangladesh last month and also against Australia in the second Test at Bengaluru.

But he ensured that this double hundred compensates for all the centuries he has missed. In spite of the Aussie bowlers trying to sledge him, Pujara's concentration was undisturbed as he became the 'Indian player to face the most number of balls in a Test innings'.

He batted for a little over 11 hours and departed soon after scoring his double hundred in 521 deliveries. He was dismissed for 202 off 525 balls as he was caught by Glenn Maxwell off Nathon Lyon’s bowling in what turned out to be a soft dismissal. The right-hander's longest innings included 21 boundaries but not a single six.