India vs Australia: 4 of the best ODI innings by an Indian batsman against Australia

BrokenCricket Feature Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020

India and Australia have shared an intense rivalry in the last decade or so, particularly in the One Day Internationals (ODIs). In the 90s, the scenario was a little different as the Kangaroos were dominating world cricket, while the men in blue were very inconsistent.

However, since the time MS Dhoni took charge as the Indian white-ball captain, the scenario started to change with India getting more and more consistent and being able to beat Australia on a regular basis. At this point in time, the India-Australia rivalry is pretty even with both teams capable of beating each other on any ground and in any conditions around the world.

There have been some really quality innings played by Indian batsmen in the ODIs against Australia over the years, but a few of them have been memorable. Here are the 4 best ODI innings by an Indian batsman against Australia.

#1 Virat Kohli (100, India vs Australia ODI series, 2013)

Batting first in that game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Australia posted 360 runs on the board. It was a mammoth score and India desperately needed a good start in the chase which was provided by the opening partnership of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

When Dhawan got out in the 27th over after scoring 95, India needed 184 runs off 144 balls. With two amazing ball-strikers waiting in the shed in the form of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, some people were of the view that they should have walked in at no. 3, rather than Kohli.

But, Kohli came out and played completely against his nature. Normally, he likes to take a bit of time at the start of his innings, but he was in a mood that day. He just smashed everything around the park right from the first ball he faced.

Kohli scored the fastest ODI hundred for India in that game, as he scored an unbeaten 100 off just 52 balls with 8 fours and 7 hits over the fence.

