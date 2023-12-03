India vs Australia, 5th T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India and Australia will square off in the fifth and final T20I of the series on Sunday, December 3, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The fourth game saw India clinch the series by taking an unassailable 3-1 lead over the visitors. After losing in the third T20I, the Men in Blue bounced back stronger to win the penultimate game in Raipur.

The Australian side saw plenty of changes being made to their setup as several new faces joined the squad while a few made their way back home.

The previous game in Raipur witnessed the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side put up 174/9 in 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer joined the team in the previous game but failed to make a mark with the bat. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav too was dismissed cheaply, scoring just a run off two deliveries.

After a powerful start by openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, middle-order batters Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma’s carnage helped India put up a defendable total.

While it looked like an easy target for the visiting side to chase, the Indian bowlers put up impressive performances and took their side over the line.

Skipper Matthew Wade was the top scorer for Australia, notching up an unbeaten 36 off 23. But his efforts went in vain, as Axar Patel put up a show with the ball and picked up three massive wickets.

Deepak Chahar gave away 44 runs in four overs but managed to finish with two wickets under his belt. Ravi Bishnoi was clinical, conceding just 17 runs in four overs while also picking up a wicket. The Indian bowlers restricted Australia to 154/7 in 20 overs to win the game by 20 runs, eventually clinching the series with a game to spare.

India vs Australia Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, 5th T20I, Australia tour of India

Date and Time: December 3, 2023; 7.00 pm IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

India vs Australia Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other in 30 T20I matches, of which India has won 18. Australia have 11 victories to their name against the Men in Blue in the format.

Matched Played: 30

India: 18

Australia: 11

No Result: 1

India vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has been a batting paradise. The bowlers might face difficulties in restricting the batters and picking wickets at regular intervals. The chasing side has had an advantage at this pitch, and the captain winning the toss will likely opt to bowl first.

India vs Australia Weather Report

With no signs of rain, the temperature at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is expected to be between 24 to 25 degrees Celsius mark. The humidity is likely to be around 50 percent.

India vs Australia Probable XIs

India

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, and Mukesh Kumar.

Australia

Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Tanveer Sangha, and Jason Behrendorff.

India vs Australia Match Prediction

Having won three games out of four in the ongoing series, India will be the favorites to clinch the final game. While Australia will aim to finish their tour on a high note, the Men in Blue will aim to make it a 4-1 victory.

Prediction: India to win

India vs Australia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18 Network

Live Streaming: JioCinema