India vs Australia ODIs: Top 3 batsmen with most hundreds

Sachin Tendulkar

India and Australia will resume their famed rivalry when they take on each other in a three-match ODI series beginning at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, 14 January. The second and third matches of the series will be played at Rajkot and Bengaluru respectively, on 17 January and 19 January.

Australia stunned India 3-2 the last time these two teams met in India prior to the World Cup. India were 2-0 up in that series, but ended up losing three games in a row to get a rude awakening ahead of the mega tournament.

Overall, Australia have dominated India in ODIs. Of 137 one-day matches between the two teams, the Aussies have won 77, while India have been victorious in 50. 10 matches between the teams have produced no result.

While Australia have a win percentage of 60.62, India’s is only 39.37

As India and Australia get set to lock horns, we take a look at the three batsmen with most hundreds in ODI contests between the two teams.

#3 Rohit Sharma (7 hundreds)

Rohit Sharma

Hitman Rohit Sharma is third on the list of batsmen with most hundreds in India-Australia ODIs. In 37 matches, he has notched up seven hundreds against the Aussies, including a best of 209 from 158 balls at Bengaluru in November 2013.

Rohit also slammed an unbeaten 171 from 163 balls at Perth in January 2016. However, hundreds from Steve Smith and George Bailey saw Australia chase down 310.

One of Rohit’s most famous hundreds came at Jaipur in October 2013. He smashed an unbeaten 141 from 123 balls as India chased down a massive target of 360 in 43.3 overs.

Rohit has tasted a lot of success against Australia in Australia as he enjoys the ball coming on to the bat; he has scores of 138 (Melbourne, January 2015), 133 (Sydney, January 2019), and 124 (Brisbane, January 2016) in the country.

Rohit was also dismissed for 99 during the 5th ODI of the 2016 series at Sydney, which India famously won courtesy Manish Pandey’s unbeaten hundred.

Apart from seven hundreds, Rohit has also notched up eight fifties against Australia. He has a total of 2,037 runs against the former world champions at an average of 61.72 (significantly higher than his career average of 49.14), and a strike rate of 94.08.

