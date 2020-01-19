India vs Australia: Top 5 players who are the fastest to 9000 ODI runs

Jan 19, 2020

Rohit Sharma is 3rd fastest to reach 9000 ODI runs

While there are many players who have made an impact in 50-over cricket over the years, only a handful of them have managed to cross the 9000-run mark. For a player to be able to score 9000 runs in 50-over cricket, it’s a testimony not only to his skills but to his consistency as well.

The top-order batsmen have an advantage in 50-over cricket in the sense that they get more deliveries to face as compared to the middle-order batsman and hence, have the opportunity to score more runs as well.

The top-order batsmen will always be there in the list of the leading run-getters in ODI cricket, but there are some middle-order batsmen as well who have completed 9000 runs in ODI cricket which is an even more significant achievement considering the positions and the situations they bat in. Here are the top 5 players who are the fastest to 9000 ODI runs.

The Indian captain Virat Kohli has been the fastest to 9000 ODI runs till date. He completed his 9000 runs on 29th October 2017 playing against New Zealand in Kanpur. He got there in just 194 innings.

The consistency with which Kohli has churned out runs for India in ODI cricket since making his debut in 2008 has been incredible. And, he has done that in all conditions all round the world. He was given the no. 3 slot very early in his ODI career and he absolutely owned that spot by converting his starts into big scores on a regular basis.

There hasn’t been a downslide in his performance since he has completed his 9000 ODI runs. He is going as strong as ever. He was the second-highest run-scorer in the world in ODI cricket last year as well. The 31-year old has scored 11,625 runs in 243 ODIs so far at an average of 59.61.

