India vs Bangladesh: 3 bowlers with six wickets in a T20I

Deepak Chahar

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar created history on Sunday, 10 November, picking up 6 for 7 to record the best bowling figures in the history of T20I cricket. Chahar also picked up a hat-trick in the same match, becoming the first Indian in the format to do so. The previous best was in the name of Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis, who had claimed 6 for 8 against Zimbabwe in 2012.

Early in the innings, Chahar dismissed Liton Das (9) and Soumya Sarkar off consecutive deliveries, as India began their defence of 174 in the deciding encounter of the three match series. He returned to break the threatening partnership between Mohammad Naim (81) and Mohammad Mithun (27), by having the latter caught. Chahar completed the hat-trick by sending back Shafiul Islam with the last ball of the 18th over. He added the scalps of Mustafizur Rahman and Aminul Islam with the first two balls of the 20th over to bowl India to a 2-1 series win.

With his feat at Nagpur, Chahar became only the third bowler to claim a six-for in T20I cricket. Take a look at the two others to have done so before him.

Ajantha Mendis

Ajantha Mendis

Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis is the only bowler with two six-fors in T20Is. The first one came in the first match of the 2012 ICC World T20, against Zimbabwe at Hambantota on 18 September. Zimbabwe won the toss and sent Sri Lanka into bat. The Lankans posted 182 for 4 courtesy Kumar Sangakkara’s 26-ball 44 and an unbeaten 43 from 30 balls by Jeevan Mendis.

In reply, Zimbabwe were all at sea against Ajantha Mendis, who finished with sensational figures of 6 for 8 (2 maidens), to fold up for 100 in 17.3 overs. Mendis bowled four batsmen -- Hamilton Masakadza, Vusi Sibanda, Elton Chigumbura and Graeme Cremer. As for the other two dismissals, he trapped Malcolm Waller and Kyle Jarvis lbw.

Mendis also picked up a six-for against Australia at Pallekele during the 2nd T20I of the series on 8 August, 2011. This time, Sri Lanka batted first after winning the toss, and posted 157 for 9. Mahela Jayawardene scored an excellent 86 from 63 balls. However, three-fors from Brett Lee and John Hastings led Australia’s fightback.

In response, Australia crumbled from a belligerent 71 for no loss in the sixth over to 149 for 9, losing the game by eight runs. Mendis got the first breakthrough for Sri Lanka, dismissing the dangerous looking Shane Watson for 57 from 24 balls. He then had David Warner caught for 17 and Shaun Marsh stumped for a duck. Mendis returned to clean up Steve Smith (12), Brad Haddin (0) and Mitchell Johnson (7), and finished with memorable figures of 6 for 16. Skipper Cameron White fought with 39 from 32, but the innings was in vain.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal

Before Chahar, leggie Yuzvendra Chahal was the first Indian to claim a six-for in T20Is. He did so against England at Bengaluru, during the third match of the series on 1 February, 2017. India posted an imposing 202 for 6 after being invited to bat by England. Suresh Raina (63 from 45) and MS Dhoni (56 from 36) were the main contributors before Yuvraj Singh put the finishing touches with 27 from 10.

Asked to bowl the second over of the innings, Chahal had Sam Billings (0) caught by Raina. England fought back with the experienced Eoin Morgan and Joe Root holding fort. However, Chahal pegged England back by sending back both. Morgan was caught behind for 40 from only 21 balls while Root was trapped lbw for 42 from 37. He added the scalps of Ben Stokes (6), Moeen Ali (2) and Chris Jordan (0) to end with figures of 6 for 25. England crumbled to 127 all out in 16.3 overs as India won the match by a comprehensive 75 runs.