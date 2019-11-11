×
Chahar claims remarkable 6-7 as India seal Bangladesh series

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11 Nov 2019, 00:06 IST
DeepakChahar - cropped
India bowler Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar claimed the best bowling figures in Twenty20 Internationals history, extinguishing Bangladesh's victory ambitions as India claimed a 30-run win to clinch the series in Nagpur.

With the three-match rubber all-square at 1-1, Bangladesh were well-placed in pursuit of India's 174-5, with Mohammad Naim dominating from the top of the order.

Naim fell for a superb 81 off 48 balls, containing 10 fours and two sixes, yorked by the impressive Shivam Dube (3-30), who held a return catch to remove Afif Hossain the next ball.

But it was Chahar who would steal the limelight.

Having accounted for Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar with consecutive deliveries in his first over, right-arm seamer Chahar returned to have Mohammad Mithun (27) caught in the deep by KL Rahul.

The score was 110-3 after 13 overs at that stage, but Mushfiqur Rahim chopped on for Dube's first wicket and his double strike left India clearly in the ascendancy.

Chahar still had a glorious salvo up his sleeve, having Shafiul Islam and Mustafizur Rahman caught at long-on and deep point before bowling Aminul Islam for his hat-trick and an astonishing return of 6-7.

Rahul earlier laid the platform for India's match-winning total with an accomplished 52, while Shreyas Iyer provided the fireworks with 62 from 33 deliveries – illuminating a match that would ultimately belong to Chahar.

