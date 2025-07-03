"Same bat, same celebration, but no outside edge" - Top 10 funny memes from Day 1 of 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test at Edgbaston 

The second Test between India and England commenced on Wednesday (July 2) at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The hosts came into the match with a 1-0 lead in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. English captain Ben Stokes won the toss and invited India to bat first in the second Test.
England pacer Chris Woakes troubled the Indian openers continuously with the new ball and gave the first breakthrough to his side in the ninth over by dismissing KL Rahul (2) with just 15 on the scoreboard. Yashasvi Jaiswal then stabilized India's innings with an impactful knock of 87 ( off 107 balls). Karun Nair (31) supported him for a while but departed without converting his start.
Shubman Gill took the onus on himself after Jaiswal's departure and steered his side ahead by batting sensibly. However, Rishabh Pant (25) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (1) departed in quick succession in the third session, leaving India in a spot of bother at 211/5. Ravindra Jadeja (41*) walked in at number seven and played with good composure in the company of Shubman Gill (114*) to take India to 310 for five at stumps on Day one.
"It has been an immense elevation in stature"- Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill after his century in 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test
Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently reviewed Day 1 of the second Test and heaped praise on Indian captain Shubman Gill for leading from the front with a responsible century. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator said:
"Shubman Gill, his second Test as a captain, and he has scored his second century. He batted with great command. In fact, he batted cautiously in the second session. We were repeatedly saying that Shubman Gill, the batter, will have to help Shubman Gill, the captain, and he is doing that. He is walking the talk. It has been an immense elevation in stature as he has gone to England and scored runs."
He elaborated:
"Of course, he hadn't had a full tour previously, had played a few matches for sure, but that was across years, played the WTC finals and an odd other match. So the sample size wasn't big, but now you can very proudly say that he has settled very well in the captaincy role."
