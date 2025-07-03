"Same bat, same celebration, but no outside edge" - Top 10 funny memes from Day 1 of 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test at Edgbaston 

The second Test between India and England commenced on Wednesday (July 2) at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The hosts came into the match with a 1-0 lead in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. English captain Ben Stokes won the toss and invited India to bat first in the second Test.

Ad

England pacer Chris Woakes troubled the Indian openers continuously with the new ball and gave the first breakthrough to his side in the ninth over by dismissing KL Rahul (2) with just 15 on the scoreboard. Yashasvi Jaiswal then stabilized India's innings with an impactful knock of 87 ( off 107 balls). Karun Nair (31) supported him for a while but departed without converting his start.

Shubman Gill took the onus on himself after Jaiswal's departure and steered his side ahead by batting sensibly. However, Rishabh Pant (25) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (1) departed in quick succession in the third session, leaving India in a spot of bother at 211/5. Ravindra Jadeja (41*) walked in at number seven and played with good composure in the company of Shubman Gill (114*) to take India to 310 for five at stumps on Day one.

Ad

Trending

Fans enjoyed an engaging battle between bat and ball on the first day of the Edgbaston Test. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"Same bat, same celebration, but no outside edge," an X post read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It has been an immense elevation in stature"- Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill after his century in 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently reviewed Day 1 of the second Test and heaped praise on Indian captain Shubman Gill for leading from the front with a responsible century. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

Ad

"Shubman Gill, his second Test as a captain, and he has scored his second century. He batted with great command. In fact, he batted cautiously in the second session. We were repeatedly saying that Shubman Gill, the batter, will have to help Shubman Gill, the captain, and he is doing that. He is walking the talk. It has been an immense elevation in stature as he has gone to England and scored runs."

Ad

He elaborated:

"Of course, he hadn't had a full tour previously, had played a few matches for sure, but that was across years, played the WTC finals and an odd other match. So the sample size wasn't big, but now you can very proudly say that he has settled very well in the captaincy role."

Ad

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

You can get live match updates of the Edgbaston Test here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.



Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.



He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.



While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news