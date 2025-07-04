Mohammed Siraj removes Brydon Carse for a duck as India take excellent review on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Brydon Carse lbw for a duck as India took an excellent review on Day 3 of the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, July 4. The on-field umpire didn't look convinced, but Siraj and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant prompted Shubman Gill to go for the review, and it went in their favor.

The dismissal came in the 88th over of England’s first innings. Siraj bowled a good length ball that nipped back sharply towards the off and middle stumps. Carse was late in his forward defensive, but the on-field umpire, Sharfuddoula, wasn’t interested. Siraj then got the support from Pant, who gestured for the review twice, forcing skipper Shubman Gill to challenge the decision.

The replays showed the ball would’ve crashed in between the middle and leg stumps before the third umpire Paul Reiffel changed his decision from not out to out.

Mohammed Siraj bags a 6-fer as England suffer a collapse in the 3rd session on Day 3; India get a 180-run first innings lead

Mohammed Siraj took a six-wicket haul as England lost a cluster of wickets before getting bundled out for 407 in their first innings during the third and final session on Day 3. Notably, the hosts lost their last five wickets for 20 runs.

The collapse came after Akash Deep broke the 303-run sixth-wicket partnership between Harry Brook and Jamie Smith by dismissing the former for 158. Meanwhile, Smith remained stranded on 184 off 207 deliveries, comprising four sixes and 21 boundaries.

Apart from Siraj, Deep bagged four wickets as other Indian bowlers failed to show up.

Asked to bat first, the tourists put up 587 in their first innings, thanks to a record-breaking double century from skipper Shubman Gill. The 25-year-old smashed 269 runs off 387 deliveries, including three sixes and 30 boundaries. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 89 and 87, respectively. Shoaib Bashir bagged three wickets for England.

The Ben Stokes-led side is currently leading the five-match series by a 1-0 margin. They beat India by five wickets after successfully chasing 371 in the opening Test at Headingley.

Follow the live score and updates from the 2nd Test between England and India 2025 here.

