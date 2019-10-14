Shane Watson opens up on batting with a bloodied knee in the IPL final, gives his opinion on MS Dhoni's future

Shane Watson had received praise from the cricket universe for his commitment in the IPL final.

Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder, Shane Watson, recently took part in an interview while attending a local event in Chennai. The all-rounder spoke about multiple things there besides opening up on MS Dhoni’s future and his innings during the final of IPL 2019.

Watson revealed that he did not care about his injured knee and only focused on winning the match for his team while he also stated that it is up to MS Dhoni to decide what’s next for him.

Talking to the reporters in Chennai, the Australian legend stated that Dhoni knows what’s right for him hence, it is up to him to decide his future. Watson said,

“He has still got the skill. But it is down to him to decide. He still moves incredibly well, runs hard between the wickets and has beautiful hands. Whatever he does, it will be the right thing because he knows what lies ahead.”

When asked about his bloodied knee during the final match of IPL 2019, the CSK star told reporters,

“I wasn’t really aware of it. You don’t worry about something which you don’t know. All I thought about was what the score was and how many runs we needed to get.”

Shane Watson's injury during IPL final 2019

Shane Watson had almost taken the Chennai Super Kings to their fourth IPL title with a memorable innings in the final

Chennai Super Kings had battled the Mumbai Indians in the final of IPL 2019 earlier this year. After batting first, Mumbai Indians had a set a target of 150 runs for the Chennai-based franchise. Though this was a modest target, the Chennai batsmen crumbled under the pressure of the finale as only Watson could score in excess of 30.

He dominated the Mumbai Indians with a 59-ball 80 however, his unfortunate run out in the death overs kept Chennai Super Kings from getting their 4th IPL title. Watson’s teammate, Harbhajan Singh had later revealed that the Aussie had played with a bloodied knee which increased the respect for Watson in the cricketing circles.

