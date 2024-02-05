India vs England 2024 Highlights: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in 2nd Test ft. Jasprit Bumrah

After going 1-0 down in the series, India managed to stage a fightback and beat England by 106 runs in the second Test in Visakhapatnam on Monday. It was a true test of character for Rohit Sharma and his men and they successfully managed to keep England's Bazball ideology at bay to level the series.

Opting to bat first, India posted 396 on the board, thanks to a fantastic double hundred from Yashasvi Jaiswal. It was Jasprit Bumrah's magic that helped the hosts get a massive 143-run lead going into their second innings.

Under pressure with a lack of runs, Shubman Gill put his hand up for India and smashed a brilliant hundred as the hosts managed to set a target of 399. England did have passages of play where it seemed they would threaten to chase down the target.

However, Jasprit Bumrah's quality once again came to the fore as he picked up a total of nine wickets in the game and ensured that India won comfortably by bundling England out for 292. On that note, let's take a look at three moments in the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring his maiden Test double hundred

On a good batting pitch, most of the Indian batters just couldn't convert their starts into big scores, This made Yashasvi Jaiswal's double hundred even more crucial for the hosts. The southpaw smashed a boundary off Shoaib Bashir's bowling to get to the milestone and was understandably ecstatic.

While the hosts would be disappointed to not get to the 450-500 run mark, it was Jaiswal's 209 runs off 270 deliveries that got them to 396. The southpaw became the third youngest Indian opener in men's cricket to get a double hundred, behind Vinod Kambli and the great Sunil Gavaskar.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah's magical delivery to Ollie Pope

Jasprit Bumrah notched up a sensational six-wicket haul in England's first innings through an incredible display of reverse swing bowling. His figures of 6/45 put India decisively ahead in the game when it seemed like the hosts didn't quite make the most of the good batting conditions.

Amongst the wickets was an incredible inswinging yorker that made a mess of Ollie Pope's stumps. The clip of Bumrah destroying Pope's furniture went viral on social media and fans and cricketers just couldn't stop being in awe of the great pacer. The delivery was so good that there was arguably nothing that Pope could do about it.

#1 Ben Stokes' run out by Shreyas Iyer

England were 194/6 at Lunch on Day 4 and India were right in the driver's seat to win the Test match. The only hope for the visitors was their captain Ben Stokes as the southpaw had played some miraculous knocks in the past to take his team over the line.

However, it wasn't to be as a piece of brilliance in the field by Shreyas Iyer led to Stokes being run out for 11. Iyer charged towards the square leg region and completed a swift pick-up-and-throw to affect a direct hit at the striker's end.

Ben Stokes started a bit casually, only to realize that he had to rush to complete the quick single. However, it was a bit too late as the left-hander fell just short of his crease. Shreyas Iyer and the rest of the Indian team were pumped up and rightly so as they knew they had all but sealed the game with that big wicket.

