India vs England 2024 Highlights: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in 3rd Test ft. Sarfaraz Khan

India handed England an absolute hammering in the third Test of the ongoing series in Rajkot. The hosts' 434-run victory is also the biggest win margin in terms of runs in the history of Indian cricket.

Amidst several injuries and absentees, India showed great character to stage a fightback after the first two days of the Test. Once India got the first-innings lead of 126 runs, they didn't look back and drove home the advantage.

Hundreds from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja in the first innings, a sensational double hundred from Yashasvi Jaiswal, and twin-fifties from Sarfaraz Khan along with Shubman Gill's 91 ensured that the inexperienced hosts' batting had outbatted England's Bazball ideology.

Chasing 557 for victory, England were bundled out for just 122 as India gave them something to think about their approach for the remainder of the series.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the Test match that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Sarfaraz Khan's run out

Expand Tweet

Sarfaraz Khan's highly-anticipated debut in Rajkot was a fantastic one as he scored half-centuries in both innings (62 & 68*). However, it could have been even better had the right-handed batter not been unfortunately run out in the first innings.

Ravindra Jadeja was on 99* when he dabbed the ball towards mid-on and called Sarfaraz for a quick single. The debutant responded, but Jadeja suddenly sent him back, sensing that he had timed the ball a bit too well to the fielder.

It was unfortunately too late as a direct hit at the non-striker's end saw a heartbroken Sarfaraz Khan walk back to the pavilion. Indian fans were also in disbelief and angry with Jadeja's call as it seemed like Sarfaraz would have scored his maiden Test hundred.

Captain Rohit Sharma was also seen in the dressing room throwing his cap away in frustration. Jadeja later posted a story on Instagram, accepting that it was his poor call that cost Sarfaraz his wicket.

#2 Joe Root's dismissal to reverse scoop

Expand Tweet

Many believe the biggest turning point in the Test match was when Joe Root suddenly decided to play the reverse scoop against Jasprit Bumrah and ended up paying a hefty price.

England looked in a great position at 224/2 and it seemed like it was going to be a long day on the field for India, who already didn't have the services of Ravichandran Ashwin due to a family medical emergency. However, Root's wicket gave the hosts the momentum that they needed to turn things around.

The former England captain hit the ball straight to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who completed a fine reflex catch in the slip cordon. England collapsed from 224/2 to 319 all-out to hand the hosts a massive 126-run first-innings lead.

Several former cricketers like Michael Vaughan and Sir Alastair Cook questioned Root's shot selection and the situation in which the ace batter decided to play the shot.

#1 Rohit Sharma's hilarious 'non-declaration'

Expand Tweet

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan were both piling the misery on England with some sensational hitting in the second session of Day 4. England looked completely helpless and Jaiswal's hat-trick of sixes against James Anderson proved just why the youngster is so special.

Jaiswal scored back-to-back double hundreds in the series and his partnership with Sarfaraz ensured that England had a mammoth target of a mammoth 557. After the drinks break in the second session, England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley were seen rushing back to the dressing room.

Jaiswal and Sarfaraz also began to walk back, only for captain Rohit Sharma to react animatedly and ask them to get back to batting. However, after the very next over, Rohit decided that he had seen enough and declared the Indian innings.

Many fans believe Rohit's strategy to make England field just an over after the drinks break was to disturb their rhythm and play mind games. Some claimed that Rohit Sharma waited for an extra over after the drinks break only because he had yet to wear his shoes.

