India vs England 2025 T20I series: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history and T20I records

Eden Gardens will play host to the opening T20I match between India and England tonight (January 22). It is a five-match series, with the next four matches set to happen in Chennai, Rajkot, Pune and Mumbai.

This will be the first time India and England compete in a T20I in Kolkata since 2011. The last time this iconic venue hosted a T20I between the two nations was on October 29, 2011, where England beat India by six wickets.

More than 13 years later, Kolkata is all set to host another battle between India and England. Before the game starts, here's a look at the venue's pitch history and T20I stats.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata T20I records

India have lost only one T20I match in Kolkata; it was against England in October 2011. Apart from that, India have won all six T20I matches played at this iconic cricketing venue.

Here's are some important numbers to know from previous T20I matches played in Kolkata:

T20I matches played: 11

Won by teams batting first: 5

Won by teams batting second: 6

Highest individual score: 85* - Marlon Samuels (WI) vs England, 2016

Best bowling figures: 5/22 - Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) vs New Zealand, 2016

Highest team total: 201/5 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2016

Lowest team total: 70 - Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2016

Highest successful run-chase: 162/4 - India vs West Indies, 2022

Average first innings score: 143.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch report

The Kolkata pitch report for the first T20I between India and England will be broadcast live on TV before the toss takes place. The average first innings score in T20Is at this venue is 143, but the conditions were brilliant for batting in the IPL matches played here last year.

Punjab Kings chased down a 250+ score in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders at this venue in IPL 2024. Fans can therefore expect a batting paradise.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata last T20I

India defeated the West Indies by 17 runs in the previous T20I match played at this venue. Suryakumar Yadav's magnificent 65-run knock helped India post 184/5 on the board. In response, the West Indies managed 167/9 in their 20 overs.

The batters smashed a total of 15 sixes in that game, while 14 wickets fell in 40 overs, with pacers taking 12 of them. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: India 184/5 (Suryakumar Yadav 65, Roston Chase 1/23) beat West Indies 167/9 (Nicholas Pooran 61, Harshal Patel 3/22) by 17 runs.

