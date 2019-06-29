India vs England (30th June'19): When and where to watch live streaming, telecast details, live score | World Cup 2019

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 50 // 29 Jun 2019, 20:17 IST

India vs England

The World Cup 2019 is set to play host to one of the most anticipated high-voltage matches as India and England will square off on June 30th at Edgbaston, Birmingham. These are two of the pre-tournament favourites but will be coming into this game in contrasting circumstances.

While India are the only unbeaten team in the tournament, England's campaign has hit a roadblock after losing two matches in a row.

The Men in Blue have one foot in the semifinals after earning 11 points from the first six matches in this World Cup. Virat Kohli's men registered a convincing win over West Indies after surviving a huge scare against Afghanistan. A win against the hosts would further help them in their quest to finish first in the standings.

The hosts and pre-tournament favourites England are in a spot of bother after losing two matches in a row. A defeat against India would further complicate the equation to qualify for the knockout round. On the other hand, a win against India would put them in a great position to qualify for the semi-finals.

These are the two highest ranked teams in the ICC ODI rankings, and there is a lot at stake. Hence, it is not a surprise that all cricket fans are looking forward to the game. The weather forecast would be music to the ears of the fans as the probability of rain is very less.

It is set to be an exciting contest as both the teams have a lot of quality players. In light of this exciting encounter, here is all you need to know about the upcoming clash.

India vs England: venue, date and start time

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date: 30th June 2019 (Sunday)

Time: 10:30 AM (England), 03:00 PM (India), 07.30 PM (Australia) and 03.30 PM (Pakistan)

How, when and where to watch?

Hotstar - India and the United States of America (web and mobile)

Sky Sport - New Zealand

Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3 - India (Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh)

DD National - India

PTV and Ten Sports - Pakistan

GTV - Bangladesh

Star Cricket, Star Hub and Singtel - Singapore

Sky Sports - England, Wales, Scotland and Republic of Ireland

Fox Sports and Channel 9 - Australia