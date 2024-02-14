India vs England, 3rd Test: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third Test between India and England begins on February 15. The series is currently level at 1-1 and the action now shifts to Rajkot where the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium will be hosting the third Test.

After suffering a loss in the first Test, India bounced back to level the series by winning the second Test in Visakhapatnam comprehensively. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a brilliant double-ton and a six-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah helped them get a first-innings lead of 143.

Shubman Gill hit a ton in India’s second innings as they set a target of 399 for the English side. England showed great courage while chasing, but regular wickets saw them getting bundled out on 292 to lose the game by 106 runs.

After a 10-day break, the exciting series resumes, and both sides will be looking to bring out their A-game in the third Test. The hosts will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum whereas Ben Stokes’ men will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

The ‘Bazball’ theory has been working very well for the English side as they have been able to challenge the Indian side so far. We saw two exciting Test matches in the series so far and another one awaits us all.

India vs England Match Details:

Match: India vs England, 3rd Test, England tour of India, 2024

Date and Time: February 15 – February 19, 2024, 9:30 am IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

India vs England Head-to-Head

India and England have faced each other on 133 occasions in Test cricket. India have won 32 of those whereas England have emerged victorious on 51 occasions. Fifty matches have ended in draw.

Matches played: 133

India won: 32

England won: 51

Drawn: 50

India vs England Pitch Report

The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is expected to be spin-friendly. The spinners are likely to get plenty of assistance from the surface as the ball tends to hold a bit. It will be hard work for the batters while playing at this venue.

India vs England Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Thursday, with temperatures expected to range between 16 and 32 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted during the course of the five days.

India vs England Probable XIs

India

Probable XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Axar Patel/Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England

Probable XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson/Mark Wood

India vs England Match Prediction

India bounced back in the second Test to level the series. They will be high in confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum. The English side, meanwhile, will be hoping to get back to winning ways in Rajkot.

India have quality spinners on their side who are expected to help them go 2-1 up in the series.

Prediction: India to win this match.

India vs England Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18, Sports18 HD

Live Streaming: JioCinema

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Rohit Sharma to score a century? Yes No 0 votes