India vs England, 5th Test: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

England’s tour of India will come to an end in Dharamsala in the fifth and final Test, which will begin on March 7 in the foothills of the Himalayas. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala will be hosting this Test.

India have already taken an unassailable lead in the series. They lost the opening game in Hyderabad but bounced back and won the next three to go 3-1 up in the series. It has been a close-fought series and we have witnessed an intense battle between both these sides.

The fourth Test was held in Ranchi. On the back of a brilliant century from Joe Root (122*), England posted 353 on the board. India, in reply, got bundled out on 307 and conceded a handy first-innings lead of 46 to the English side.

The hosts then knocked over England on a paltry total of 145. Chasing 192, there were a few jitters in the Indian camp. However, well-compiled knocks from Shubman Gill (52*) and Dhruv Jurel (39*) helped them get across the line with five wickets in hand.

The Indian side has made full use of the home conditions and have already wrapped up the series. They will be hoping to make it 4-1 in Dharamsala. England, meanwhile, will be hoping to adapt to the conditions quickly and get a consolation win in the final Test of this tour.

The fifth Test will be the 100th for India’s Ravichandran Ashwin and England’s Jonny Bairstow. Both these experienced players will be hoping to put on a memorable performance and contribute to their respective nations.

India vs England Match Details:

Match: India vs England, 4th Test, England tour of India, 2024

Date and Time: March 7 – March 11, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

India vs England Head-to-Head

India and England have faced each other 135 times in the longest format. India have won 34 of those whereas England have won 51, with 50 ending in a draw.

Matches played: 135

India won: 34

England won: 51

Drawn: 50

India vs England Pitch Report

The surface at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium generally favors the seamers. The pacers often get a good amount of assistance at this venue. The spinners will come into play as the Test progresses though. There will be runs on offer for batters once they get their eye in.

India vs England Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on the opening day of the Test. Even snowfall is predicted, with the temperature expected to be under 10 degree Celsius. It will be sunny on the last three days.

India vs England Probable XIs

India

Probable XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar/Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav/Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England

Probable XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson/Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

India vs England Match Prediction

India have been brilliant and have already taken an unassailable lead in the series. They will be looking to keep performing in a similar manner whereas England will be hoping to bounce back and finish the tour on a high.

India look like a well-balanced unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: India to win this match.

India vs England Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18, Sports18 HD

Live Streaming: JioCinema

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Yashasvi Jaiswal to score a hundred? Yes No 0 votes