India vs England: Hits and misses for India in first Test

It was all set to be a thrilling final day in the first India vs England Test match at Trent Bridge. However, the weather played spoilsport and the day was called off owing to persistent rains all day.

Heading into the final day, India needed 157 runs to win and had nine wickets in the bag. The equation looked fairly settled for the visitors. But the conditions all day were expected to be cloudy and with England having the services of James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad, it would not have been a stroll in the park for India.

Be that it may, both teams will now have to be satisfied with four points each as they begin their journey of the second edition of the World Test Championship. India will be the more satisfied of the two teams, but in home conditions, England will not be too dissatisfied with their comeback in the second innings.

Here we take a look at the hits and misses for India in the first India vs England Test match:

Stellar bowling attack - Hit

Shami, Shardul and Siraj complete the India bowling attack with Bumrah

After their disappointing performance in the World Test Championship final, the Indian seam bowlers hit back with a lot of vengeance. Led by Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian attack looked potent and relentless as they bundled out England for 183 in their first innings.

Even when conditions became better for batting, the Indian bowlers kept chipping away and had the seamers exploit the pitch on the fourth day. The addition of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur gave the attack a more rounded look and this should bolster the morale of the side as they head into the next Test match.

Performance of the Indian tail - Hit

Bumrah scored vital runs for India lower down the order

For all their pedigree with the ball, the Indian fast bowlers have not been too adept with the bat and this has come back to bite the side quite often.

Ahead of this first India vs England Test match, Ajinkya Rahane had said that the lower order batsmen have put in the hard yards in the nets and this bore fruit in the first innings.

India lost their seventh wicket for 205 and Ravindra Jadeja when the score read 232. However, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj stayed put, showed a lot of steel as they dragged India to 278 and handed them a priceless lead of 95 runs.

Solidity of KL Rahul - Hit

KL Rahul was the best batsman for India

Before this Test series, KL Rahul was not even in the fray for being in the side as an opener. However, injuries to Shubman Gill and then Mayank Agarwal gave him the opportunity to stake claim at the top of the order and he looked the part.

Rahul was coming off a century in the practice game and looked like a man in form. His judgment outside the off stump was immaculate and his driving through the covers and point was top notch.

He was the leading run-scorer for India in the first innings with a solid 84 and if he manages to show this discipline, the visitors will be favorites to do wonders in this series.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava