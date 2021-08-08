IND vs ENG 2021: Pujara has a chance to redeem himself, says VVS Laxman

Chesteshwar Pujara has been India's glue at the top of the order for a decade but after his recent string of low scores, the stalwart finds himself under the microscope.

With much debate around the manner of his dismissals, some experts are also divided on their opinions about Pujara. While some believe that opposition bowlers have produced 'unplayable' deliveries to the number three batsman, some are of the opinion that the Saurashtra batsman is struggling with his technique and failing to get behind the line of the ball.

The delivery is absolutely perfect 👌#ENGvIND — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 5, 2021

Pujara's frailties have been left further exposed due to India's middle order having been under some scrutiny recently, with the recognized 'big three' of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane going through a lean patch, all averaging under 30 in the last two series.

Pujara has scored 539 runs in 11 Test matches played in England at an average of 29.95. A staggering dip in his overall general average, that is 45.86.

On ESPN Cricinfo's Matchday Live at the end of Day 4, VVS Laxman stated that Pujara will have a key role to play on Day 5 as India require 157 runs to take an early lead in the series. Here's what the former player from Hyderabad had to say:

"He was moving his feet much better than he saw in the first innings. I think it's a great opportunity for Pujara to redeem himself. Not to prove himself against the doubters but to instill the belief in himself that he is a match-winner. He's been a match-winner for India for so many years but backing India to win this match."

I hope Pujara gets a half-century tomorrow: Laxman

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will be at the crease at the start of Day 5.

With India needing another 157 runs to go 1-0 up in the five-match series, the first hour of play is going to be crucial with the likes of Anderson, Broad and Robinson steaming in to ask all sorts of questions of the Indian batsmen.

On the show, Laxman was confident and backed India to seal the victory. He also stated that the number three position will be a really crucial position if a team has to win matches in England. He added:

"I hope Pujara continues to bat the way he did this evening, and if he gets to a half-century tomorrow, it will be really good for him and the Indian team because that number 3 is a very crucial position if you have to win in England. The first spell and first hour of play will be very crucialed."

That's Stumps on Day 4⃣ of the first #ENGvIND Test!#TeamIndia move to 5⃣2⃣/1⃣ & need 1⃣5⃣7⃣ runs more to win. @ImRo45 (12*) & @cheteshwar1 (12*) will resume the proceedings on Day 5 at Trent Bridge.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/TrX6JMzP9A pic.twitter.com/6yBQ5gAFKO — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2021

