India vs England Match Prediction: Who will win the 1st Test match?

If you reached the very pinnacle of Test cricket, this is probably what you'd find. England and their unstoppable Bazball juggernaut will be up against India and their absolutely unrivaled dominance at home, and this promises to be the highest standard of the sport's oldest format.

Under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England have been in rip-roaring form. They thrashed New Zealand 3-0 at home and then won the rescheduled one-off Test against India. Not resting on their laurels, the Three Lions went on to beat South Africa 2-1 at home before whitewashing Pakistan on a challenging away tour.

England's form has cooled off slightly since then, with one series win (over Ireland) in three attempts. However, the manner in which they bounced back to level the Ashes - and nearly clinch it too - not only spoke volumes of the character of the side but also vindicated their unorthodox approach in its biggest test till date.

Can England replicate that feat against India? The hosts have steamrolled all their opponents at home, most recently beating Australia in a tightly contested series that capped off the league phase of the last World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are on the back of a drawn Test series in South Africa and desperately need a convincing display at home to further their case to make another WTC final. They will be without Virat Kohli for the first two matches, and the former skipper's absence will be clearly felt both with the bat and on the field.

Can India get off to a winning start in what is bound to be a challenging series? Or will England give the hosts something to think about?

IND vs ENG 2024: Bazball faces stern Hyderabad Test

Ben Stokes has led England admirably over the last two years

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is expected to be a turner. India head coach Rahul Dravid suggested as much, while England, who announced their XI on the eve of the Test, have picked a solitary specialist seamer.

Without Kohli, India will know what their ideal XI is, but their ideal batting order remains a question. Will KL Rahul slot in as a direct replacement at No. 4? The better idea might be to have Rahul at No. 3 and giving Shubman Gill a more ideal spot lower down the order, and only time will tell.

England's bowling attack could change on the morning of the Test, but that's unlikely. And having just one fast bowler might come back to bite the visitors, especially if Rehan Ahmed and debutant Tom Hartley can't find their rhythm. Moreover, even Mark Wood isn't a control bowler, and Stokes might struggle to build momentum.

India will play a Test without Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli for the first time since 2011. But while they will be challenged, they should have the bowling might and overall experience to be able to stave off the Bazball threat, which could give them some new things to think about.

The pitch being a rank turner might hurt India more than it helps them, and if it turns from the first day, England might be right in the contest. However, even if that happens, it's safe to say that the hosts will start as the favorites.

England have never lost a Test series in the Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum era, but they are expected to be out of their depth to start the series. Anything can happen in a game of cricket, but Rohit and Co. should be able to get over the line in Hyderabad.

Prediction: India to win the 1st Test vs England.

