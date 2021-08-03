IND vs ENG 2021: 3 England bowlers with most Test wickets against India

England and India are gearing up lock horns in a five-match Test series that is set to get underway on August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The two sides are coming into this series after disappointing losses against New Zealand in a home Test series and the World Test Championship Final, respectively.

The absence of Ben Stokes will cause some selection headaches for the upcoming series as England try to find the right balance in their side. With Jofra Archer still recovering from his injury, England's stalwarts with the ball will shoulder tremendous responsibility in the upcoming series.

In the build-up to this high octane contest, we take a look at three England bowlers who have excellent records against India with the ball.

#1 James Anderson - England's most successful Test bowler against India

James Anderson recently recorded 1000 first-class wickets

James Anderson is a living legend in today's era. The ace England fast bowler is regarded as one of the modern greats of the game. Anderson is fourth on the list for most wickets in Test cricket with 617 scalps (at an average of 26.67) so far and is only two wickets behind Indian legend Anil Kumble.

More often than not, Anderson has had success against the Indians. The pacer made Virat Kohli his bunny in the 2014 Test series and has created all sorts of problems for the Indian batsmen with his nippy swinging deliveries.

Anderson's 118 wickets against Kohli's men is the most he has recorded against any side in his Test career. The wickets have also come at a staggering average of 25.59 in 30 Test matches against the subcontinent side. The 40-year old will be looking to extend his excellent record against India in this upcoming Test series and spearhead the England bowling attack once more.

5⃣/2⃣0⃣ 😍



A Jimmy special at Lord's! 🏟



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 1, 2021

#2 Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad in action in the recent Test series against New Zealand

Stuart Broad is another threat who will be looking to impose himself on the Indian batting line-up and make the most of the conditions that favor his bowling. The Broad-Anderson partnership has been one of the most successful pairings in Test cricket and will have another key role to play in the upcoming series.

The duo have dismissed Virat Kohli five times each and will be looking to add to that tally and account once again for one of (if not the most) crucial Indian wickets.

In the 22 matches played against India, Broad has 70 wickets to his name at an average of 26.78. Overall, the 35-year-old has 523 wickets to his name in 148 Test matches, including 18 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls. Fans can be assured that Broad will not let the Indians off the hook too easily.

#3 Jack Leach

Jack Leach in action in county cricket

This is where England might struggle in the upcoming series. With Ben Stokes missing out, their side's balance might need some tinkering. Jack Leach has been vocal about his frustration at missing out on the two-match Test series against New Zealand earlier this year. Despite enjoying a successful winter on the subcontinent, Leach has not played a home Test since the 2019 Ashes.

The left-arm spinner accounted for 18 wickets against India earlier this year, averaging 28.7. The most notable match-up for Leach was against Rohit Sharma as he dismissed the Indian opener four times in that series.

That is something England might look to play on, especially early on in the innings. However, with competition from Dom Bess, more frustration might be lurking in the shadows for Leach.

A 5-match Test Series vs India 😍



It doesn't get much bigger than this, COME ON LADS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/PiskMKqpvM — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 2, 2021

Edited by Anantaajith Ra