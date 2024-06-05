India vs Ireland, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Team India will be preparing for their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland at the Nassau County Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5. While India beat Bangladesh in their warm-up fixture, Ireland succumbed to a defeat against Sri Lanka in their only warm-up game.

Rohit Sharma’s Team India would love to get off the mark in style in emphatic fashion, while Andre Balbirnie’s Ireland would love to show the world that they are no pushovers.

Trending

Before the much-awaited encounter, here's a preview of this Group A match.

India vs Ireland, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: India vs Ireland, Match 8, 2024 T20 World Cup

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Date and Time: June 5, Wednesday, 8 pm IST (9.30 am Local Time)

India vs Ireland Probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Ireland

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young.

India vs Ireland pitch report

Making its debut in international cricket, the Nassau County pitch has been a tough one for batters so far in the T20 World Cup, with bowlers dominating both games played here. Early on, expect the ball to swing a bit, and spinners will find help from the surface right away. This bowling-friendly trend is likely to continue throughout the innings, making high scores (above 180) unlikely at this venue.

India vs Ireland Weather Forecast

According to weather.com, the temperature is going to hover between 21 degree Celsius to 25. Fans can breathe easy as there is little to no chance of rain affecting the game. Another interesting thing is that since the game will be played in the morning and afternoon, dew will not play a factor.

India vs Ireland telecast live-streaming details

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 1 Select HD (TV) and Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming)

Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, and digitally via the SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App and ICC.tv.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback