India vs New Zealand 2020: India’s predicted ODI squad against Kiwis

Jan 18, 2020

The ODI series between India and New Zealand will start next month

India are likely to make a couple of changes in their squad for the ODI series against New Zealand starting next month.

Shivam Dube and Kedar Jadhav are the two players whose spots are under the microscope and both of them might be dropped.

The decision on Dube, however, depends on the fitness of Hardik Pandya. Although the Baroda all-rounder has recovered from his back surgery, he is not 'bowling fit' yet which was the reason why he was withdrawn from the India A tour of New Zealand. If Pandya gets a fitness clearance, Dube might have to make way for him. If not, India will probably persist with the Mumbai youngster as they might need a seam-bowling all-rounder in New Zealand conditions.

As far as Jadhav is concerned, he recently lost his place in India’s first-choice XI as KL Rahul was preferred ahead of him in the first game of the ongoing ODI series against Australia. The veteran right-hander was not picked even in the second ODI when a spot opened up in the middle order due to Rishabh Pant’s injury.

The Indian management decided to go with Manish Pandey and if these are the signs for the future, Jadhav might be on his way out of the squad. Jadhav is 34 years of age already and he is not highly likely to remain in the Indian set-up till the next World Cup. It makes perfect sense from the selectors’ point of view to consider a long-term option going ahead.

Surya Kumar Yadav might take Jadhav’s place in the Indian ODI squad after having a wonderful season in domestic white-ball cricket recently. The Mumbai skipper played 10 games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year and scored 392 runs at an average of 56.00 and a strike rate of 168.96.

As per the reports, Ajinkya Rahane has an outside chance to make the ODI squad as well, as the selectors reckon his solid technique can help the team on tricky New Zealand pitches.

“Kedar is certainly not going to play the 2023 World Cup and doesn't even bowl now. Since he is not in T20, no point in carrying him to New Zealand. Possibly Surya or Rahane should be tried.” A BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Here is India’s predicted squad for the ODI series against New Zealand

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav/Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya (fitness permitting), Rishabh Pant