IND vs NZ 2021: 5 Indians who made their Test debut in Kanpur

Having blanked New Zealand 3-0 in the T20I series, Team India will look to dominate the Kiwis in the two-match Test series as well. The first match of the series begins at the Green Park in Kanpur on Thursday, November 25.

India have an excellent record against New Zealand in home Tests. They have won 16 and lost only two Tests. As such, India would go into the series as favorites.

Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the hosts in the first Test since regular captain Virat Kohli has been rested. Kohli will be back as skipper for the second Test in Mumbai. For New Zealand, a refreshed Kane Williamson will take charge of the team after having skipped the T20I series.

These Indian cricketers made their Test debut in Kanpur

On the eve of the match, Rahane confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will make his debut in the Kanpur Test. Before Iyer, a few prominent names of Indian cricket also began their Test journey at the same venue. Take a look:

#1 Gundappa Viswanath - November 1969

Former India batter Gundappa Viswanath

One of the legends of Indian cricket, Gundappa Viswanath made his debut in the 2nd Test of the five-match series against Australia in November 1969. Viswanath had the worst possible start to his Test career as he was dismissed for a duck by Alan Connolly in the first innings.

However, he turned around his fortunes in incredible fashion, slamming a brilliant 137 in the second innings. The batter, who was renowned for his late cut, occupied the crease for over 350 minutes, during which he smashed 25 fours. His memorable innings ended when he was trapped lbw by Ashley Mallet as the Test ended in a draw.

Viswanath went on to have an illustrious Test career for India. He played 91 Tests and scored 6080 at an average of 41.93. The former batter hit 14 hundreds and 35 fifties during his career, with a best of 222.

#2 Farokh Engineer - December 1961

Farokh Engineer was renowned for his eccentric style.

One of the most flamboyant characters of Indian cricket, dashing former wicketkeeper-batter Farokh Engineer also made his Test entry at the Green Park in Kanpur. Engineer debuted during the second Test of the five-match series against England in December 1961.

Batting at No. 9 in his first innings, Engineer made a typically defiant 33 before being stumped off Tony Lock. Batting first, India declared their innings on 467 for 8 as Polly Umrigar scored an unbeaten 147 and Vijay Manjrekar 96.

Engineer took two catches behind the wickets in England’s first innings as the visitors were dismissed for 244. Made to follow on, England hung on for a draw. Following an impressive debut, Engineer went from strength to strength.

He ended his career with 2611 runs from 46 Tests at an average of 31.08. Engineer scored two hundreds and 16 fifties. Behind the wickets, he took 66 catches and effected 16 stumpings.

