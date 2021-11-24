IND vs NZ 2021: 5 memorable bowling performances by Indians in Tests against New Zealand

Having eased their way to a 3-0 triumph in the T20I series against New Zealand, India are gearing up for the two-match Test series, which begins with the first Test at the Green Park in Kanpur on November 25.

With Virat Kohli being rested for the first Test, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team in Kanpur. For the Kiwis, Kane Williamson will be back as skipper after opting out of the T20Is.

India and New Zealand have met in 60 Tests so far, out of which the Indians have won 21 and the visitors 13. 26 Tests between the two teams have ended in a draw. India have an impressive record against New Zealand at home, having won 16 and lost only two Tests.

The last time India and New Zealand met in a Test match was during the World Test Championship (WTC) final, when the Kiwis thumped Virat Kohli and co. with ease.

Famous spells by Indians against New Zealand in Test matches

There have been some excellent bowling performances by Indians against New Zealand in Test matches over the years. We pick five of the best.

#1 Erapalli Prasanna (3/64 & 8/76) - Auckland, 1976

Former India off-spinner Erapalli Prasanna

Legendary off-spinner Erapalli Prasanna came up with a sensational bowing effort of 8 for 76 in the second innings to set up India’s famous win at Auckland in January 1976. After India responded with 414 to New Zealand’s first innings score of 266, Prasanna ran through the Kiwi batting line-up, setting up a thumping eight-wicket triumph.

On a pitch that had assistance for spinners, Prasanna sent back openers John Morrison (23) and Glenn Turner (13) cheaply. However, Bevan Congdon and John Parker (70) resisted and frustrated the Indians.

New Zealand were 161 for 2 at one stage. But the guile of Prasanna saw him dismiss both the set batters. The other Kiwi batters were no match for the spinner’s genius. India then eased to a simple target of 68.

ICC @ICC Tests: 49

Wickets: 189



The off-spinner's 8/76 in Auckland in 1976 set up an eight-wicket win for India, and remain the best Test figures on New Zealand soil.



Happy birthday, Erapalli Prasanna! Tests: 49Wickets: 189The off-spinner's 8/76 in Auckland in 1976 set up an eight-wicket win for India, and remain the best Test figures on New Zealand soil.Happy birthday, Erapalli Prasanna! https://t.co/4uYgd5lBfP

Prasanna claimed three wickets in the first innings as well, while Bhagwath Chandrasekhar stood out with six scalps. Sunil Gavaskar (116) and debutant Surinder Amarnath (124) were India’s batting heroes in the first innings. After that, it was time for the Prasanna spectacle.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin (6/81 & 7/59) - Indore, 2016

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Pic: Getty Images

New Zealand batters had no answer to Ravichandran Ashwin during the Indore Test in October 2016. This was the third match of the three-match series, which India won 3-0. Batting first after winning the toss, India posted a mammoth 557 for 5 declared as skipper Virat Kohli top-scored with 211, while Ajinkya Rahane hit a career-best 188.

New Zealand were held to 299 as Ashwin claimed six. The Kiwis got off to a solid start and added 118 for the opening wicket before Ashwin had Tom Latham (53) caught and bowled with a teasing off-break.

He then forced Williamson (8) to drag a cut onto the stumps. Ross Taylor and Luke Ronchi both perished to Ashwin without scoring, while Martin Guptill (72) was run-out by the offie as he backed up too far at the non-striker’s end.

A Cheteshwar Pujara century in the second innings set New Zealand a herculean target of 475 to win the Test. With the cushion of runs, Ashwin feasted on the Kiwi batters and put them under immense pressure.

He trapped Williamson (27) lbw and cleaned up Taylor (32) and Ronchi (15). Ashwin then ran through the lower-order to finish with 7 for 59 from 13.5 overs, his career-best figures, as India won the Test by 321 runs.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar