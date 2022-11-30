India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

The rain-marred India-New Zealand series has perhaps seen the players spend more time off the field than on it during the scheduled game period. Unfortunately, for fans and players of both teams, the forecast for the third and final one-dayer at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday, November 30 is not too bright either. Rain is likely to have a severe impact on the contest.
Being 0-1 down in the series, Team India want the game to happen more than hosts New Zealand. The visitors came up with a pretty disappointing effort to go down by seven wickets in the first match of the ODI series in Auckland. Despite the openers featuring in a century stand, the Men in Blue could only put up 306/7, batting first. A Tom Latham masterclass then saw the Kiwis chase down the total in dominating fashion.
India displayed better intent during their batting stint in Hamilton on Sunday, but only a handful of overs were possible before the match was abandoned. They will be keen to build on the minor gains during the final ODI in Christchurch, weather permitting, of course.
Today's IND vs NZ toss result
New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to field first. Speaking about the decision, Kane Williamson said:
“Obviously, the overhead conditions and there is a green tinge, so.”
The Kiwis have made one change - Adam Milne comes in for Michael Bracewell. India are going in with an unchanged squad.
IND vs NZ - Today's match playing XIs
India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Today's IND vs NZ pitch report
According to Ashish Nehra and Murali Kartik, the pitch looks quite green. It is a firm surface, but there is a lot of live grass on this. With the cloud cover, there will be a lot in it for the pacers.
Today's IND vs NZ match players list
India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Adam Milne
IND vs NZ - Today's match umpires
On-field umpires: Chris Brown, Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Shaun Haig
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe
