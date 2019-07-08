India vs New Zealand (9th July '19): When and where to watch live streaming, telecast details, live score | World Cup 2019
India will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the 2019 World Cup at Old Trafford, Manchester on 11th July 2019. Virat Kohli's men seem to be the heavy favourites going into this game, but the Kiwis are blessed with some quality players in their ranks.
India is looking like the team to beat in this tournament as the Men in Blue have topped the standings in the league stage. Apart from the defeat against England, and a scare against Afghanistan, the Virat Kohli's men looked in control throughout the league stage. If India can continue this form in knockouts, it would be really difficult to stop them.
On the other hand, New Zealand's form fell after a fantastic start to the tournament. The Kiwis were unbeaten in the first six matches before losing each of their last three matches. The Kane Williamson's men would be low on confidence but they do have some match-winners who can single-handedly make the difference.
The weather forecast for Manchester on 9th July is good for most of the day, so we should have a complete match. If the match is not completed on the scheduled date and reserve day, then India will go through due to higher standings in the league stage.
It is set to be an entertaining match so here are all the details you need to know.
India vs New Zealand: Venue, Date and Start Time
Venue: Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
Date: 9th July 2019 (Tuesday)
Time: 10:30 AM (England), 03:00 PM (India), 07.30 PM (Australia) and 03.30 PM (Pakistan)
How, when and where to watch?
Hotstar - India and the United States of America (web and mobile)
Sky Sport - New Zealand
Willow TV - Canada
Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3 - India (Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh)
DD National - India
PTV and Ten Sports - Pakistan
GTV - Bangladesh
Star Cricket, Star Hub and Singtel - Singapore
Sky Sports - England, Wales, Scotland and Republic of Ireland
Fox Sports and Channel 9 - Australia