India vs New Zealand Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2023 World Cup match?

Here it is, India's biggest test so far in the 2023 World Cup. New Zealand, who blew their top order away in the 2019 semifinal, are the opponents. Dharamsala, which is often considered to aid new-ball bowling more than any other ground in the country, is the venue. Sunday, October 22 is the day.

To make matters worse for the Men in Blue, they'll be without arguably their most important ODI player in Hardik Pandya. The vice-captain, who bridges the batting and bowling lineups in a way that cannot be easily described, suffered an ankle injury against Bangladesh and won't be present to take in the picturesque sights of Dharamsala.

Hardik's absence will leave India scrambling for replacements to somehow cover for what he brings to the table. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are their batting options, while Shardul Thakur poses as many questions as he answers lower down the order.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are without an important player of their own - captain Kane Williamson - but they've managed for the most part. Tom Latham has led the side well in Williamson's absence, and the batters have stepped up to offset the runs produced by their usually reliable skipper.

It's in the bowling department, though, that the Blackcaps have blown oppositions away. Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner have claimed the lion's share of the wickets, but Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and a bunch of part-timers haven't been too far behind.

When India and New Zealand clash in an ICC event, things generally happen. And what better place for them to happen than amid the snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh?

World Cup 2023: India look to leapfrog table-topping New Zealand

New Zealand's bowlers have stepped up to the occasion in the 2023 World Cup

The big talking point is undoubtedly India's openers against New Zealand's new-ball bowlers. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are arguably the best opening pair at the 2023 World Cup, and Henry-Boult are perhaps the most lethal powerplay bowling combination.

Can Rohit keep his attacking strokeplay going? He has already pulled it off once against Shaheen Shah Afridi and Co., and there's little reason for his approach to change. Can Gill give his skipper company?

Another underrated battle will see the in-form Santner come up against India's right-hander dominant lineup. The left-arm spinner hasn't been easy to get away at all, and the hosts are known to sometimes struggle against that style of bowling.

Luckily for India, they have a fearsome bowling attack of their own, with Jasprit Bumrah being in sensational form. New Zealand might not have enough runs in their tank, without Williamson, to counter the home side's well-rounded bowling attack. That would especially be the case if the Men in Blue field Mohammed Shami ahead of Shardul Thakur to cover for Hardik's absence.

This is a tough call - the conditions favor the Kiwis, who could start as the favorites for this encounter. The batting lineup might just give India the edge, though.

Prediction: India to win Match 21 of the 2023 World Cup.

Poll : Who will win on Sunday? India New Zealand 0 votes