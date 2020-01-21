×
India vs New Zealand T20s: Top 5 records to know about

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Published Jan 21, 2020
Jan 21, 2020 IST

India v New Zealand
India v New Zealand

Having come from behind to register a 2-1 series win against Australia at home, India are now preparing for the next challenge, the tour of New Zealand. India will take part in a full tour of the Kiwi nation, starting with the five-match T20I series at Eden Park in Auckland.

India have been dealt a big blow ahead of the T20Is with Shikhar Dhawan being ruled out due to the shoulder injury he picked up while fielding against Australia at Bengaluru on Sunday. It will give KL Rahul another opportunity to stake his claim for the World T20 as an opener.

The last time these two teams met in international cricket, it turned out to be heartbreak for India as they were outdone in the World Cup semi-finals. Head-to-head as well, New Zealand have a superior record over India in T20Is -- with eight wins and three losses in 11 matches. Here’s a look at other significant records to know about in India-New Zealand T20I encounters.

#1. Highest totals

Tim Seifert
Tim Seifert

New Zealand amassed 219 for 6 at Wellington on February 6, 2019, during India’s last tour to New Zealand. Opener Tim Seifert smashed a brilliant 84 from 43, taking the attack to the Indian bowlers. This is the highest team score registered in an India vs New Zealand T20I. India were all out for 139 in response, and lost the game by 80 runs. Tim Southee was the best bowler for New Zealand with 3 for 17.

As for India, the highest team total against New Zealand is 208 for 6. This came at Hamilton on February 10, 2019. However, India lost the match by four runs as Dinesh Karthik turned down a single in the last over, with Krunal Pandya batting at the other end, a decision which led to a huge controversy back in India. 

New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Colin Munro
