Cricket News Today: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out due to injury, Sachin Tendulkar to become coach and more - 21st January 2020
Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.
First up are the injury concerns around Shikhar Dhawan, followed by Sachin Tendulkar's new innings in cricket. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is headed to NCA for recovery while Faf du Plessis has hinted at possible retirement. Lastly, Sunil Gavaskar has made his choice of wicket-keeper pretty clear again.
Here is a look at those stories in detail.
#1 Shikhar Dhawan ruled out due to injury
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand owing to a shoulder injury he suffered in the last ODI against Australia in Bengaluru.
Dhawan landed awkwardly while fielding and didn't come out to bat during India's series-clinching victory. Before the Australia series, Dhawan had been nursing a knee injury from which he recovered and made a successful comeback. He recorded scores of 74 and 96 in the first two ODIs against Australia.
The left-hander will be hoping to be fit before the ODI series against New Zealand
