×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Cricket News Today: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out due to injury, Sachin Tendulkar to become coach and more - 21st January 2020

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Published Jan 21, 2020
Jan 21, 2020 IST

Shikhar Dhawan still hasn
Shikhar Dhawan still hasn't recovered after injuring his shoulder during the ODI series against Australia.

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up are the injury concerns around Shikhar Dhawan, followed by Sachin Tendulkar's new innings in cricket. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is headed to NCA for recovery while Faf du Plessis has hinted at possible retirement. Lastly, Sunil Gavaskar has made his choice of wicket-keeper pretty clear again.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan ruled out due to injury

Shikhar Dhawan will not be available for the T20I series against New Zealand due to a shoulder injury.
Shikhar Dhawan will not be available for the T20I series against New Zealand due to a shoulder injury.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand owing to a shoulder injury he suffered in the last ODI against Australia in Bengaluru.

Dhawan landed awkwardly while fielding and didn't come out to bat during India's series-clinching victory. Before the Australia series, Dhawan had been nursing a knee injury from which he recovered and made a successful comeback. He recorded scores of 74 and 96 in the first two ODIs against Australia.

The left-hander will be hoping to be fit before the ODI series against New Zealand

Full article: New Zealand vs India 2020: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of T20I series with shoulder injury





1 / 5 NEXT
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Shikhar Dhawan India vs New Zealand Head to Head
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan, 12:20 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan, 12:20 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Big Bash League
India A in New Zealand 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us