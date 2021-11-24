India vs New Zealand Test Series 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

India and New Zealand are all set to square off in a two-match Test series, starting on November 25 at Green Park, Kanpur. The second Test will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from December 3.

Team India will be led by Ajinkya Rahane in the first Test with Cheteshwar Pujara acting as his deputy. The two sides are meeting each other after their World Test Championship (WTC) Final clash in England.

With the surfaces assisting spinners a lot in India, the hosts will start as favorites as they have a spin-heavy bowling line-up.

Virat Kohli will be back to lead the Indian Test side at Wankhede in the second game. If given a chance, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat and Jayant Yadav need to cash in on the opportunity with both hands.

On the other hand, New Zealand are coming into this series with a 0-3 T20I series loss to India and they would be keen to bounce back with Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson coming back into the set-up. However, the Kiwis will miss Trent Boult as he has opted to rest.

New Zealand have a strong middle-order and it would be interesting to watch how they fare against India's spin-heavy attack. Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell will turn up for the NZ middle-order. Blundell will be filling the heavy shoes of BJ Watling, who retired after the WTC Final.

Head-to-head record: India vs New Zealand in Tests

India and New Zealand have played a total of 61 Tests so far. India have won 21 while New Zealand emerged victorious on 13 occasions with 26 games ending in a draw. One Test was abandoned without any result.

These two sides met last time in the World Test Championship final in Southampton where New Zealand came out on top with a big win.

India vs New Zealand Test Series 2021: Match schedule & Timings (All times in IST)

1st Test: November 25 - 29

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur, 9:30 AM

2nd Test: December 3 - 7

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 9:30 AM

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the India vs New Zealand Test series here.

India vs New Zealand Test Series 2021: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch the live action on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the India vs New Zealand Test series:

India: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar

New Zealand: Sky Sport

USA: Hotstar

India vs New Zealand Test Series 2021: Squads

India

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. (Virat Kohli will captain the side in the 2nd Test)

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee