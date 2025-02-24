Arch-rivals India and Pakistan squared off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23, in match number five of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The much-anticipated showdown between the two Asian nations proved to be a one-sided encounter, with the Men in Blue clinching a comfortable six-wicket victory.

Ad

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to bat first. The Indian bowlers did a tidy job, not allowing the opposition batters to score freely. Top-order batter Saud Shakeel was the highest run-getter for the Men in Green with a 62-run knock.

Rizwan also scored 46 runs but at an underwhelming strike rate of 59.74. Khushdil Shah chipped in with a valuable contribution of 38 runs towards the back end, helping Pakistan register a fighting 241-run total on the tricky wicket.

Ad

Trending

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers, bagging a three-wicket haul. All-rounder Hardik Pandya also bowled an impactful spell, returning with two wickets.

India's run chase kicked off with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's 31-run stand. The Indian skipper got off to a blazing start, but couldn't convert it into a big score. Senior batter Virat Kohli roared back to form against the Men in Green, anchoring the run chase in his vintage style.

Ad

The 36-year-old hit his 51st ODI century. He remained unbeaten on 100, helping his team cross the line convincingly. Shreyas Iyer and Gill also did an impressive job, scoring 56 and 46, respectively.

With back-to-back defeats, Pakistan's chances of making it to the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals hang by a thread. They are yet to open their account and are languishing at the bottom of Group A with one match remaining. India, on the other hand, have won their first two games and are comfortably placed at the top of the standings.

Ad

Here, we take a look at three moments from the IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Shaheen Afridi gets the better of Team India skipper Rohit Sharma with a vicious yorker

Rohit Sharma stuck to his tried and tested template of playing attacking cricket right from the word go. His innings started on a promising note as he hit three fours and one six to get the run chase underway.

Ad

Pakistan's pace bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi provided his team with a massive breakthrough at the righ tim. The left-arm pacer drew the first blood by sending back the dangerous Sharma in the fifth over.

On the penultimate ball of the over, the veteran opener cleared the infield on the off-side to hit a four. Shaheen had the last laugh as he followed it up with a sharp yorker that cruised under Sharms's bat and crashed into the stumps.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 Harshit Rana and Mohammad Rizwan's shoulder-barge

Tensions flare whenever India and Pakistan play in an international game across formats. In the 21st over of the Pakistani innings, Mohammad Rizwan shoulder barged Indian bowler Harshit Rana while completing a single. The Indian pacer seemed unhappy with it and it was very evident from his facial expressions.

The barge didn't seem to be intentional and luckily things didn't escalate on the field. Rana did have a chance to send Rizwan packing but he gave him a reprieve by dropping a catch in 33rd over.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The missed chance didn't prove too costly as Rizwan was dismissed in the very next over. The wicketkeeper-batter was knocked over by left-arm spinner Axar Patel.

#3 Virat Kohli's 'I am here' celebration after ending 466-day ODI century drought

Virat Kohli's batting form was a big talking point ahead of the match. The former captain silenced his naysayers by channelling his inner 'Chase Master'.

Ad

His ton came in a thrilling fashion for fans. India required just two runs for victory when he was batting at 96. The seasoned campaigner completed his ton with a crisp boundary between mid-off and cover.

Following his 51st ODI century, he was seen doing the 'I am here' celebration, possibly letting people know that he was still not done.

Expand Tweet

The celebration was quite similar to Suryakumar Yadav's gesture after an unbeaten 79-run knock for the Mumbai Indians against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2022. A few fans also compared it to star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Calma, Calma' celebration.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback