India vs South Africa 2019, 1st T20I: South Africa's predicted playing 11 and key players

Vinay Chhabaria Preview 12 Sep 2019, 19:42 IST

Quinton de Kock will lead the Proteas in this T20I series.

South Africa will kick off their 2019 tour of India with a three-match T20I series, commencing from 15th September in Dharamshala. The left-handed wicket-keeper batsman, Quinton de Kock will lead the rainbow nation in the shortest format of the game as they look to give the home side a run for their money.

Currently, South Africa are placed at the 3rd position on the ICC T20 rankings, one spot ahead of the Indian team, but since the difference between the two teams is just a single point, Virat Kohli's men will try to overtake the 2014 ICC WT20 semi-finalists on the rankings table.

The visitors will miss the services of their marquee batsman, Faf du Plessis however, they still have a solid squad and here's how they may line up for the opening T20I match -

Captain Quinton de Kock will open the innings with talented opener, Reeza Hendricks, followed by Jon Jon Smuts at number 3.

The team's vice-captain, Rassie van der Dussen will play at number four and he will be followed big hitter David Miller at number 5. Rookie all-rounder George Linde will play at number 6 while Andile Phehlukwayo will be the team's other all-rounder.

The pace bowling unit will comprise of Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada and Junior Dala with Tabraiz Shamsi being the team's lone spinner.

Key Players - Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock will be key to South Africa's success

The skipper, Quinton de Kock will have to lead his young unit from the front as he has a good record against India and he also has done well in the Indian Premier League. He will expect his lead pace bowler, Kagiso Rabada to trouble the Indian batsmen especially in the fast bowler-friendly conditions of Dharamshala.

South Africa vice-captain Rassie van der Dussen.

Predicted Playing 11

Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Jon Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi.