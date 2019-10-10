India vs South Africa 2019 : Gautam Gambhir calls Rohit Sharma the best batsman in the world today, compares him with Virender Sehwag

Rohit Sharma hit two hundreds in his first Test as an opener.

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has voiced out his mind by declaring Rohit Sharma as the most dangerous and the best batsman in the world today. The Delhi-born veteran heaped praises on Rohit by appreciating him for bringing his natural game to the table and he even compared him with Virender Sehwag.

In his column for Times of India, the cricketer-turned-politician lauded the efforts of Rohit Sharma for his twin centuries against South Africa in the Visakhapatnam Test match. He praised the Mumbai-born stalwart by stating that -

“I have no apprehensions in declaring him as the most dangerous and the best batsman in the world today, Like Virender Sehwag, Rohit too can set up and chase Test wins for India. Just handle him with care and lots of love.”

He even said that whoever had motivated Sharma to play his natural game in the longest format of the sport was the real man of the match for Gambhir. Also, the two-time IPL winning skipper was glad that Rohit did not follow the stereotypes and played his natural game.

Rohit Sharma's opening debut in Tests

Rohit Sharma will look to build on his performance in the Visakhapatnam Test.

Rohit Sharma had opened the innings for the first time in red-ball cricket last week when India hosted South Africa at Visakhapatnam in the opening Test match. He showed no nerves at all as he smashed 176 runs in the first innings. The Mumbai Indians star slammed 23 fours and 6 sixes during his 317-runs partnership with Mayank Agarwal.

The Hitman continued his fine form in the second innings by scoring another ton and helped India win the match by 203 runs. He even received the player of the match award for his brilliant batting performances.

Though Rohit could not score big in the first innings of the ongoing second Test match, the fans know he has what it takes to bounce back in the next innings.