India vs South Africa 2019 | Top 5 Indian wicket-takers against South Africa in Test cricket

3rd Sunfoil Test: South Africa v India, Day 2

After being dropped in the Carribean, Ravichandran Ashwin made a strong comeback and landed the first blow, claiming seven wickets in the first Test of the Freedom Trophy in Vizag and reminding everybody of the talent he possesses. His immaculate line and length gave no scoring options and helped him claim wickets by tightening the screws. He jumped one place in the list of the highest Indian wicket-takers against South Africa, overtaking a prominent left-arm bowler.

Here's a list of the top Indian wicket-takers against the Proteas.

#5 Zaheer Khan

New Zealand v India - 2nd Test: Day 4

The only left-arm pacer in the top 10 wicket-takers against South Africa, Zaheer Khan stands fifth with 40 wickets in 12. Zaheer might have the worst average of 36.42 in this list, his spells with the old ball bamboozled the South African batsmen. Understandably, 30 out of his 40 wickets have come on the pacer-friendly tracks in South Africa. His 24 wickets were the highest he took while playing under MS Dhoni.

Unfortunately, Zaheer could never take a five-wicket haul against the Proteas, but his contribution was well noted by his supporting bowlers who broke through batsmen’s defense as Zaheer game no room outside the off stump.

#4 Ravichandran Ashwin

Somerset v Nottinghamshire - Specsavers County Championship - Day Two

Yesterday's five-wicket haul helped R Ashwin jump one place to fourth in the list of top wicket-takers against South Africa. He overtook left-arm paceman Zaheer Khan and has 47 wickets currently at an average of only 18.06, the best amongst the other bowlers on the list. Most of Ashwin's victims, 38 of them, have been in home conditions at an astonishing average of 12.89 in five matches.

There’s a high probability of Ashwin climbing up the charts in the coming years depending on the longevity of his Test career under Virat Kohli. Whether he likes it or not, Ashwin has played seven matches and taken all wickets against South Africa under the captaincy of Kohli, in comparison to only one match under MS Dhoni. His impressive performances after getting dropped never cease to amaze the cricketing world as he continues to get better with age.

