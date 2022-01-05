India vs South Africa: 3 observations from Day 2

The South Africa vs India Test is moving along rapidly. Day 2 proved to be absolutely brilliant for this Test as the Indian bowlers brought their side back into the game.

South Africa resumed their innings on 35 for the loss of one wicket. Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen kept battling out there and withstood all the pressure thrown at them by the Indian bowlers.

However, India found a hero in Shardul Thakur as the pacer picked up seven wickets for 61 runs. This kept India in the match and the visitors ended the at 85 for two wickets. They now have a lead of 58 runs.

The match is on an even keel and Day 3 could well define the course of the match.

BCCI @BCCI



202 & 85/2, lead South Africa (229) by 58 runs.



#SAvIND

1.) Keegan Petersen is a future star for South Africa

Keegan Petersen kept the India bowlers at bay

The right-hander notched up his maiden half-century and looked very much the Test cricketer South Africa can rely on. His defense was solid and when he attacked deliveries, they were always in his range. The drives were pleasing and assured and he looks like the player South Africa can invest a lot of their time in.

His partnership with Dean Elgar late yesterday and this morning kept the Indian bowlers at bay. He was very disciplined outside his off stump and despite the pitch doing tricks, he was never pulled out of his bubble.

It was only after he reached 50 did he appear loose and his innings was brought to a close by Shardul Thakur. The ball was well outside the off-stump and was seaming away. Petersen went after it and nicked it to second slip.

2.) Shardul Thakur owns the day

Shardul was sensatioal for India on Day 2

From being on the fringes of this Test team a year ago to becoming a cult figure in Indian cricket, Shardul Thakur has had a sensational impact. While Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah kept going past the outside edge, Shardul Thakur trundled in and got the batters nicked.

Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen made a sedate and solid start when Thakur came along and he picked up both their wickets. At lunch, India had made a great comeback, but the best was yet to come.

Shardul Thakur displayed perfect seam movement, immaculate lengths and just the perfect speed. He accounted for Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and then Marco Jansen. He accounted for seven wickets and now has the best figures for an Indian seamer against South Africa.

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 Lion-hearted display by Shardul Thakur. Best figures by an Indian against South Africa, thoroughly deserved his seven wickets for persistence and intelligence. Has single-handedly brought India back into the second Test. Over to the batters now. #SAvIND Lion-hearted display by Shardul Thakur. Best figures by an Indian against South Africa, thoroughly deserved his seven wickets for persistence and intelligence. Has single-handedly brought India back into the second Test. Over to the batters now. #SAvIND https://t.co/Jn5oN0Aen0

3.) Pujara-Rahane see out the day for India

Pujara will be batting to save his India career

India lost both KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal when their lead read just 16. It was a precarious position and in Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, India had two players battling form. However, the duo looked assured as they saw out the tricky phase.

ICC @ICC



The duo have added 41 runs at stumps on day two.



#WTC23 | #SAvIND

While Pujara rattled along to 35 off just 42 balls, Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten on 11. Their partnership has already added 41 runs in just 8.2 overs. They now need to carry this momentum into the third day as their careers will be on the line.

