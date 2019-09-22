India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Top 3 Player battles to watch out for

Varsha Ganesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 162 // 22 Sep 2019, 09:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Both the captains, Virat Kohli (L) and Quinton de Kock (R) will be looking to finish the T20I series in a high

After India coasted to victory against South Africa at Mohali, the action now shifts to M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for the third and final T20I of the series.

A ground that is no stranger to most of the players on both sides, the series is culminating to have an exciting finish. After defeating the visitors by seven wickets in the second T20I, the Men in Blue will be looking to end the series with a 2-0 scoreline in their favour. The Proteas, on the other hand, will want to end their T20I campaign on a high and carry that momentum into the Test series.

Ahead of the final T20I to be played on September 22, 2019 (Sunday), here are the top 3 player battles to look out for.

#1 Quinton de Kock vs Deepak Chahar

South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock (L) and young pacer Deepak Chahar (R) facing off will be interesting to watch

The last time these two teams met, right-arm bowler Deepak Chahar was the only Indian bowler who could catch the South African captain by surprise with his smartly deceptive slower deliveries.

De Kock, who was looking in good form, went after almost all the Indian bowlers. Although the skipper fell to a mistimed shot off Saini, he did seem to struggle against Chahar's slower deliveries and movement he had with the new ball.

Having scored a half-century De Kock had a good rhythm going from the start of the first innings, playing stylish cover drives and attacking the Indian bowlers. But he struggled to play Chahar who finished his four overs with figures of 4-0-22-2.

We have all witnessed Chahar's ability to make the opposition batsman feel uncomfortable before as he was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He became a permanent fixture in CSK, and with his recent performances for the Indian team, he is a dangerous bowler De Kock would be wary of.

The pitch at Bengaluru, as we all know, is a batsman's paradise. With totals above 200 being scored almost every game, it will be interesting to see how Chahar will fare against an in-form De Kock.

1 / 3 NEXT