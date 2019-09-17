India vs South Africa | Top 5 batsmen who can score the most runs in this series

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis will be the key men for their sides

After a disappointing end to India’s 2019 Cricket World Cup and an encouraging start to the Test Championships, Virat Kohli and his men take on South Africa at home. Flat tracks and mammoth team scores being the order of the day, these South African batsmen will have their tasks cut out. Probably, the most talked about team in the initial stages of the World Cup, South Africa will aim to better their record of 4 losses in 7 Freedom Trophy games when they travel to the Indian sub-continent. Hot and humid conditions shall dictate terms in a series which may well be decided on 1st innings huge scorecards.

Following are the top 5 batsmen from both sides who are expected to perform out of their skins to win the Freedom Trophy 2019.

#5 Quinton de Kock

New T20 skipper Quinton de Kock will be eager to perform in the Indian sub-continent

Declared as the new limited-overs format captain, Quinton de Kock will have ample to prove with 43 being his highest score in the last Freedom Trophy. Jasprit Bumrah proved to be his nemesis, claiming the wicket-keeper batsman three times. Quinton announced his arrival on stage with a bang against India and the team management will be hoping for nothing less.

#4 Rishabh Pant

Shot selection will be key for Rishabh Pant

Already being hailed as the heir to the wicket-keeping throne in all formats of the game, Delhi boy Rishabh Pant will have to undergo the surgical eyes of captain Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri.

Deemed, by many, as a rash modern-day cricketer who has big boots to fill, Pant's over-scrutinised life will not go unnoticed, as his shot-selection by the team management. Pant, along with Sharma have the rare ability to chase down scores, reminding us of the elegant (mostly) Virender Sehwag.

