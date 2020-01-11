India vs Sri Lanka 2020: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, and Navdeep Saini help India clinch series 2-0

Aryan Surana FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 11, 2020

Jan 11, 2020 IST SHARE

The Indian team is on a roll

India - 201/6

KL Rahul 54 (36), Shikhar Dhawan 52 (36); Lakshan Sandakan 3/35

Sri Lanka - 123

Dhananjaya de Silva 57 (36), Angelo Mathews 31 (20); Navdeep Saini 3/28

(Full scorecard & match commentary)

The mismatch of abilities between both squads was clearly evident as India romped to a facile 78-run victory against Sri Lanka and pocketed the lopsided series 2-0. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul scored dazzling half-centuries before impactful cameos from Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur helped India post 201/6. India's lethal bowling attack then wreaked havoc, ensuring the visitors surrendered for a meager 123.

Tremendous headstart

Rahul began in typical fashion, unfurling pristine drives off Lasith Malinga. Angelo Mathews was denied an early breakthrough when Dasun Shanaka misjudged Shikhar Dhawan's uppish flick. Forthwith, the resilient southpaw brushed aside nerves and punished the visitors with mesmerizing strokeplay. Dhawan eventually perished to Lakshan Sandakan, nailing a hoick down deep mid-wicket's throat. Promoted to number three, Sanju Samson trumpeted his arrival hoisting the Chinaman over long-on, but departed the next ball, flummoxed by Wanindu Hasaranga's googly. Precious opportunity lost.

Refining batting depth

India didn't concede momentum despite losing Shreyas Iyer and the well-set Rahul in quick succession. Virat Kohli and Pandey sneaked doubles along with garnering frequent boundaries to wrestle back the advantage in India's favor. The batting maestro erroneously challenged Danushka Gunathalika's arm, but Shardul and Pandey illustrated their range-hitting prowess to leave the neighbors gasping for breath.

Pummeled into submission

Chasing an improbable target, Sri Lanka endured the worst possible start. Jasprit Bumrah's lifter nipped out Gunathilaka while Avishka Fernando shanked a tame drive to point. Oshada Fernando and Kusal Perera also returned to the pavilion rather quickly, leaving Sri Lanka quivering at 26/4. Dhananjaya de Silva produced a marvelous fifty but eventually succumbed, facilitating India's progression towards a comprehensive win.