India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20: Preview, predicted XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

India vs Sri Lanka

After the first T20 match between India vs Sri Lanka was washed out without a ball being bowled the series now moves to Indore where the teams will go head to head again at the Holkar Stadium.

The last time these two teams had played at Indore back in 2017, it was a high scoring game. India had posted their highest ever total in T20I cricket, batting first with Rohit Sharma scoring a hundred and powering India to 260.

However, now that Lasith Malinga has returned for Sri Lanka, India might not find it easy to replicate the same sort of performance they had put on against the visitors back in 2017. The Men in Blue are still the overwhelming favourites with Sri Lanka playing some very inconsistent cricket in the shortest format of the game in recent times.

While Sri Lanka have come into this series trying to find their best XI in T20I cricket, for India, it’s more about trying out fringe players. The hosts more or less know what their starting XI is if all their first-choice players are fit and available.

Match Details:

Date: January 7, 2020 (Tuesday)

Time: 07:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore

Weather forecast

Indore’s weather forecast for Tuesday is quite positive. It will be slightly cloudy, but there are no chances of any showers. The humidity level is also believed to be significantly lower as compared to Guwahati.

With 56% humidity and 0% precipitation, the weather will be quite pleasant and ideal to play cricket.

Pitch report

The pitch at the Holkar Stadium is one of the flattest in India. The use of red soil makes the bounce of the pitch quite even throughout the encounter and the ball doesn’t quite grip into the surface. The batsmen can hit through the line of the ball.

The short boundaries coupled with the nature of the pitch make it extremely enjoyable for the batsmen.

The square boundaries are significantly shorter than the straight boundaries and the batsmen who can get on top of the bounce and play with a horizontal bat will score a lot of runs here.

Probable XI:

India

Given the match was abandoned on Sunday, India would most likely stick with their XI that they had announced for Guwahati.

India predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka didn’t pick Niroshan Dickwella in their playing XI in Guwahati. Avishka Fernando was slotted at the top of the order with Danushka Gunathilaka.

Dickwella will be on the bench in Indore too. Kusal Perera will keep wickets and will bat at no. 3 followed by Oshada Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Angelo Mathews and Dasun Shanaka will be Sri Lanka’s finishers.

Sri Lanka predicted XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Janith Perera (WK), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (C)

Match Prediction

Although India don’t have the services of their premier T20I batsman Rohit Sharma, they are still too powerful for Sri Lanka and should be able to beat them in the 2nd T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Live Broadcast and streaming details

The 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcasted live on Star Sports channels in both HD and SD quality. The fans with no access of the television can watch the game on Star Sports’ android app Hotstar.