India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

India are currently hosting Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series that started on 24th February. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala is set to host the second of the three clashes.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, have made a brilliant start to their campaign with a win in the first match of the series. On Thursday, February 24, they defeated the Lankans by 62 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

After being put in to bat first, the Men in Blue racked up a mammoth score of 199 for two on the board. Skipper Rohit and Ishan Kishan’s 111-run stand for the opening wicket laid the foundation for the hosts.

Rohit got out after scoring 44 off 32, but Kishan carried on in his own merry way. Kishan made 89 off 56 with 10 fours and three sixes before getting out to Dasun Shanaka. Shreyas Iyer also chipped in with a quickfire 28-ball knock of 57. In the run-chase, the Lankans could hardly get going and finished their innings at 137 for six in their 20 overs.

Charith Asalanka stayed unbeaten on 53 with five fours, but he didn’t get enough support from others. Chamika Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera threw their bats around for a bit. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Venkatesh Iyer picked up two wickets apiece for India.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Match Details

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd of three T20Is.

Date: 26th February 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Pitch Report

Dharamsala's pitch has been a good one for batting in six completed T20Is. An average score of 165 suggests that a fairly high-scoring game seems to be on the cards. Winning the toss and batting first should be the preferred option for teams.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Weather Report

There is a chance of rain at 2 PM and 3 PM in the afternoon, but not during match time. The playing conditions will be chilly with the temperatures around the seven-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara

India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

India recently became ICC’s No.1 ranked T20I team after their 3-0 win over the West Indies. They also brushed aside the Lankans with ease in the opener on Thursday.

The Men in Blue, without a doubt, will go into the next game as favorites.

Prediction: India to win the contest.

India vs Sri Lanka TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

