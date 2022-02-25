India vs Sri Lanka: Hits and Flops as India clinch the first T20I by 62 runs 

India continued their impressive T20I run as they streamrolled past Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20I at the Ekana Sports Stadium on Thursday. The Rohit Sharma-led unit looked assertive against a listless Sri Lankan side and went 1-0 up in the three-match series.

After being put to bat first, India found themselves in a commanding situation. They started well courtesy of a 111-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Shreyas Iyer provided an extra push at the end to take India's total to a massive 199 runs.

In response, Sri Lanka crawled to 137 for six and went down without a fight. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Venkatesh Iyer took two wickets each while Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja also scalped a wicket each. With this win, India have now registered their 10th consecutive T20I win.

On that note, let's look at the hits and flops from the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka.

#4. Flop - Dinesh Chandimal (Sri Lanka)

Dinesh Chandimal came to bat at No.5 when his side lost three wickets for 39 runs after seven overs. Partnering with well-set Charith Asalanka, Chandimal was expected to utilize his experience and bail Sri Lanka out of trouble.

The veteran right-hander even played a positive stroke against Jadeja, smacking the left-armer for a six over mid-wicket. However, in Jadeja's very next over, Chandimal went too far down the track and played an ill-advised shot.

He could've built a much-needed partnership with Asalanka. However, the 32-year old ran at the bowler and threw his wicket by providing one of the easiest stumpings to Kishan.

Chandimal, who scored 10 off nine balls, left Sri Lanka reeling at 51-4 in 9.2 overs.

#3. Hit - Shreyas Iyer (India)

Shreyas Iyer looked in fine touch vs Sri Lanka [P.C: BCCI]

Shreyas Iyer once again proved his worth by mustering 57* runs in just 28 deliveries on Thursday. The right-hander notched up his fourth T20I fifty in just 25 balls and finished his innings with an explosive strike rate of 203.57.

Coming in at the 12th over, Iyer began his innings in a rather quiet way. He scored 17 off his first 14 deliveries. However, post that, he went berserk and tonked his next 14 balls for 40 runs. The Mumbai-born batter drubbed five fours and a couple of sixes.

Alongside Kishan, Iyer was instrumental in taking India's total to a match-winning 199. The encouraging innings was an excellent sign of his improved progression in the T20 format.

Edited by Aditya Singh