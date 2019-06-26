India vs West Indies (27th June'19): When and where to watch live streaming, telecast details, live score | World Cup 2019

India will aim to maintain their unbeaten run in the World Cup when they take on West Indies on Thursday. The men in blue are on the brink of the semi-finals while the West Indies are on the cusp of elimination. Both the teams have won the World Cup two times each, so there is a lot of hype around the encounter.

The Indian team got off to a fantastic start in the tournament as they earned seven points in the first four matches. They were expected to register a convincing win over Afghanistan, but the minnows came up with a spirited performance to give them a scare. Virat Kohli's men would be hoping to deliver a better showing against West Indies.

West Indies on their part were very impressive in their first match as they completely demolished Pakistan. But since then, nothing has gone right for them. A mix of poor performances and bad luck has meant that the men from the Caribbean must win all their remaining matches to have any chance of qualifying for the knockouts.

It goes without saying that a win against India would be a huge confidence booster for West Indies. On the other hand, a win against West Indies would all but confirm a semifinal berth for India.

Both the teams have a lot of quality players, so cricket fans around the world would be keenly looking forward to this match. The weather forecast for the day is very good, with the chance of rain interrupting play being almost non-existent.

It would be interesting to see who comes out on top in the battle of two-time World Champions.

India vs West Indies: venue, date and start time

Venue: Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

Date: 27th June 2019 (Thursday)

Time: 10:30 AM (England), 03:00 PM (India), 07.30 PM (Australia) and 03.30 PM (Pakistan)

How, when and where to watch?

Hotstar - India and United States of America (web and mobile)

Sky Sport - New Zealand

Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3 - India (Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh)

DD National - India

PTV and Ten Sports - Pakistan

GTV - Bangladesh

Star Cricket, Star Hub and Singtel - Singapore

Sky Sports - England, Wales, Scotland and Republic of Ireland

Fox Sports and Channel 9 - Australia