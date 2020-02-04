×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

India will paint themselves into a corner: Aakash Chopra wants a full-time wicket-keeper in ODI squad 

Raj
ANALYST
News
Modified 04 Feb 2020, 20:44 IST

KL Rahul
KL Rahul

Indian captain Virat Kohli has said that KL Rahul would continue batting in the middle-order along with donning the wicket-keeping gloves as it would give India a lot of balance and options in ODIs. Rishabh Pant, who is the regular wicket-keeper in the squad, will have to continue to sit out. However, this tactic has not convinced former India batsman Aakash Chopra, who wants the selectors to try and test out Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and Pant.







“When and how are we going to know whether Pant or Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishen or someone else is to be the second wicketkeeper in the side,” Aakash Chopra writes in his column for ESPNCricinfo.
India don’t pick a full-time keeper in their ODI playing XIs too, they will paint themselves into a corner, where they will need to pick someone as a backup purely on gut feel and not going by his performances,” Chopra further adds.

Chopra goes on to write that since KL Rahul has not trained as a wicket-keeper for the majority of his career, there can be injuries on the way and this will be detrimental for India in the longer run. He also wrote about how Adam Gilchrist took care of the dual role quite efficiently, but then, he always trained his body.







His body might not be used to keeping wicket for three and a half hours and then opening the innings half an hour later. Yes, I hear you, Adam Gilchrist could do it, but then, he also trained his wicket-keeping muscles all his cricket-playing life. Thousands of hours of keeping develop and strengthen the muscles required to perform that role. And keeping in a 50-over game is very different from keeping in a T20I.

It will be interesting to see the combination India persists with not only in this ODI series but also in the future. Rahul has been in sensational form with the bat and has been quite secure with the gloves as well and this has given India a good headache to have.

Published 04 Feb 2020, 20:44 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Rishabh Pant BCCI
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Tomorrow, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us