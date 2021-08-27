"Indian bowling was not up to the mark" - Danish Kaneria 

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria spoke about the Indian bowling unit who toiled hard on Day 2 of the third Test. The bowlers conceded 303 runs and scalped 8 wickets on a surface that relatively favors batting.

Mohammed Siraj picks his second wicket of the game.



Sam Curran departs for 15.



After going wicketless in 42 overs on Day 1, it was Mohammad Shami who struck first with the wicket of Rory Burns on Day 2. The pacer used the angle that came with bowling around the wicket to breach the opener's defense. However, the famed pace quartet had no answer to counter Joe Root. The England skipper scored his third century of the series and first at his home ground in Leeds.

Kaneria felt that the Indian bowlers were not at their best. He singled out Ishant Sharma, who had a horrid day at the office, with his wayward line and length. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

"Indian bowling was not up to the mark on Day 2. They could not move the new ball. No seam movement or swing when compared to the England bowlers. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, no produced a spell where it felt like they might pick a wicket. Siraj showed aggression and was rewarded with wickets at the end of the day. Ishant Sharma went away for too many runs, economy of 4.2 is just too much for Test cricket."

Indian bowlers will have to quickly find a way to dismiss Joe Root: Danish Kaneria

Kaneria praised Joe Root's performance and felt that he was scoring runs way too easily. He feels that the Indian bowling unit will have to quickly devise a way to make things difficult for Root and claim his wicket. Kaneria added:

'The form and the elegance in which Joe Root is playing, it is getting very dangerous for the Indian bowlers. They will quickly have to find a way to dismiss Joe Root. The entire day, the way in which he batted, he was playing so calmly, he had no problems at all. He was scoring everywhere and was making 5-6 runs in an over without any difficulty,'

England are comfortably poised at 423-8 on the back of a composed set of knocks from the top order. They currently hold a lead of 345 runs ahead of Day 3.

