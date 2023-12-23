Indian cricket team injury updates: List of players and details of injuries

The Indian cricket team is currently in South Africa for an all-format tour. They leveled the three-match T20I series 1-1. The first match of the series was abandoned due to rain after the Proteas won the second T20I by five wickets. The Men in Blue hit back to level the series with a 106-run triumph in Johannesburg.

Team India then went on to win the ODI series by a 2-1 margin. They won the first match by eight wickets in Johannesburg before going down by the same margin in Gqeberha. The visitors were clinical in the decider in Paarl, winning the match by 78 runs.

India’s next assignment in South Africa will be a two-match Test series, which will begin with the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26.

While India have been in good form in international cricket consistently over the last few seasons, they have continued to suffer from injury and fitness issues to players. Here is a detailed update on Indian cricketers on the injury list and nature of their injuries.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav hurt his ankle during the T20I series in South Africa.

Suryakumar Yadav, who led the Indian team in the T20I series in South Africa, is likely to miss the T20I series against Afghanistan at home, which starts on January 11. The 33-year-old batter twisted his ankle while fielding during the third T20I against the Proteas in Johannesburg.

At the post-match presentation, he asserted that the injury was not too bad as he was able to walk. However, according to recent reports, he has suffered a Grade-II tear in his ankle and is likely to be out of action for the next couple of months.

“Surya has reported to NCA for rehab work and the Medical Science team as of now has ruled him injured. He won't be able to play against Afghanistan which starts in three weeks’ time. Since he is unlikely to be selected for Tests, he will possibly play for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy in February to check his fitness before playing in the IPL," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

There has been no official update from the BCCI over Suryakumar’s injury. Meanwhile, a picture has gone viral on social media in which the batter is spotted wearing a pneumatic walker boot.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the latest player to join the injury list.

Team India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa. The right-handed batter suffered an injury to his right ring finger while fielding in the second ODI against South Africa in Gqeberha. Releasing an official statement on Saturday, December 23, the BCCI confirmed:

“He underwent scans, and following an expert consultation, the BCCI Medical Team has ruled him out of the remainder of the tour. He will be reporting to the NCA for further management of his injury.”

The Indian selectors have named Abhimanyu Easwaran as Gaikwad’s replacement in the Test squad. The latter scored five and four in the first two ODIs against South Africa before being ruled out of the decider due to his injury.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya picked up another injury during the World Cup.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been out of action since twisting his ankle during the 2023 World Cup league match against Bangladesh. There was hope that he would recover in time for the latter half of the tournament, but following scans it became clear that the damage was more than what was initially predicted. Subsequently, the all-rounder was sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.

There has been no official update from the BCCI over Pandya’s injury recently. However, as per a recent report in PTI, he is doubtful to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The news agency quoted a source as saying:

"There is no update on Hardik's fitness status as of now and one can say there remains a big question mark of him being available before the end of IPL.”

Significantly, Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Gujarat Titans (GT) for ₹15 crore ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. MI also named Pandya as the new captain of the franchise, replacing Rohit Sharma.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami won't feature in the Test series against South Africa.

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami had a sensational 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. He was the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 24 scalps in seven matches at an average of 10.71. However, the 33-year-old fast bowler is also on the injured players list.

Shami was initially picked for the two-match Test series in South Africa subject to fitness. He was subsequently ruled out as he was not cleared by the BCCI Medical Team for the series. The right-arm pacer, whose last appearance for India was in the World Cup final against Australia on November 19, is suffering from an ankle injury.

According to a report in PTI, Shami is likely to continue his recuperation at home and could return for the Test series against England at home, which begins from January 25 in Hyderabad.

