Indian cricket team’s practice session at MCG cancelled due to rain

The Indian cricket team’s practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday has been cancelled due to rain.

A message from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) read -

"India's practice session today at the MCG has been cancelled due to rain.”

Earlier on Saturday, BCCI posted a video of the Indian cricket team’s practice session. The Indian team players were seen working on their fielding skills, throwing in particular, which is very important on big grounds in Australia.

Meanwhile, reports have now emerged that the Indian cricket team is not keen on travelling to Brisbane for the fourth Test. The issue stems from worries that they might be forced back into hard lockdown, which could in turn substantially curtail their movement.

As far as freedom of movement is concerned, India had made it clear to Cricket Australia since the start they should be treated like everyone else in the country post the 14-day quarantine period.

The reports emerge even as the Indian cricket team finds itself facing a major controversy with Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, and Navdeep Saini being put in isolation after eating at an indoor restaurant in Melbourne on New Year’s Day.

Indian cricket team in the eye of a storm

On Saturday, Cricket Australia (CA) sent out a press release stating that BCCI and CA are investigating whether the action of the five Indian players amounts to breach of biosecurity protocols. CA’s official statement read -

"In the interim, on the advice of the Australian and Indian medical teams, the aforementioned players have been placed in isolation as a precaution. This will include separating the group of players from the broader Indian and Australian squads when travelling and at the training venue."

The matter came to light after a video was posted on social media by a fan of the Indian cricket team. Posting the video in which the five Indian cricketers are seen at an indoor dining venue, the fan claimed to have paid of the bills of the players.

In addition, the fan also boasted that he got a hug from Pant. However, he later retracted the claim, and stated he posted the same as he was overzealous after having met the star members of the Indian cricket team.

Matthew Wade says Australia "fully expect" to play the fourth Test at the Gabba, following reports that India are concerned about having to play under quarantine conditions in Brisbane #AUSvIND https://t.co/Ut2q4r4Nd1 pic.twitter.com/N13yLZFrgP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2021

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is being played under strict bio-secure rules keeping COVID-19 dangers in mind. With the series level at 1-1, the third India-Australia Test at Sydney will start from January 7.