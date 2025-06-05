Indian men's cricket team schedule post IPL 2025: List of Tests, ODIs and T20Is Team India will play in remainder of 2025

IPL 2025 concluded on June 3 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the grand final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB thus clinched their maiden title in the T20 league and ended a long and frustrating wait, having finished runners-up on three previous occasions.

Batting first after losing the toss, RCB posted a fighting total of 190-9 on the board as Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 off 35, while four other batters contributed handy 20s. With the ball, left-arm spinners Krunal Pandya was exceptional with figures of 2-17, while veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar also claimed 2-38. PBKS were held to 184-7 as Bengaluru ended up registering a famous triumph.

With IPL 2025, which began back on March 22, coming to an end, Indian cricketers, as well as other players from different nations who featured in the T20 league, will now shift their focus back to international cricket. On that note, let's take a look at Indian men's cricket team's schedule for the remainder of 2025, with timings in IST.

Trending

India tour of England 2025

India will play five Tests in England from June 20 to August 4

June 20 to June 24: 1st Test, Headingley, Leeds (3:30 PM)

July 2 to July 6: 2nd Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham (3:30 PM)

Expand Tweet

July 10 to July 14: 3rd Test, Lord's, London (3:30 PM)

July 23 to July 27: 4th Test, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (3:30 PM)

July 31 to August 4: 5th Test, Kennington Oval, London (3:30 PM)

India tour of Bangladesh 2025

Team India will play three ODIs and three T20Is in Bangladesh from August 17 to August 31

August 17: 1st ODI, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka (9:30 AM)

August 20: 2nd ODI, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka (9:30 AM)

August 23: 3rd ODI, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram (9:30 AM)

August 26: 1st T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram (5:30 PM)

August 29: 2nd T20I, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka (5:30 PM)

August 31: 3rd T20I Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka (5:30 PM)

West Indies tour of India 2025

West Indies will play two Tests in India from October 2 to October 14.

October 2 to October 6: 1st Test, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (9:30 AM)

October 10 to October 14: 2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (9:30 AM)

India tour of Australia 2025

The Men in Blue will play three one-dayers and five T20Is during their white-ball tour of Australia from October 19 to November 8.

October 19: 1st ODI, Perth Stadium (9:00 AM)

October 23: 2nd ODI Adelaide Oval (9:00 AM)

October 25: 3rd ODI, Sydney Cricket Ground (9:00 AM)

Expand Tweet

October 29: 1st T20I Manuka Oval, Canberra (1:45 PM)

October 31: 2nd T20I, Melbourne Cricket Ground (1:45 PM)

November 2: 3rd T20I, Bellerive Oval, Hobart (1:45 PM)

November 6: 4th T20I, Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast (1:45 PM)

November 8: 5th T20I, The Gabba, Brisbane (1:45 PM)

South Africa tour of India 2025

South Africa will be in India for an all-format tour consisting two Tests, three one-dayers and five T20I matches from November 14 to December 19.

November 14 to November 18: 1st Test, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (9:30 AM)

November 22 to November Nov 26: 2nd Test, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (9:30 AM)

November 30: 1st ODI, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi (1:30 PM)

December 3: 2nd ODI, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur (1:30 PM)

December 6: 3rd ODI, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (1:30 PM)

December 9: 1st T20I, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack (7:00 PM)

December 11: 2nd T20I, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh (7:00 PM)

Decemeber 14: 3rd T20I Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala (7:00 PM)

December 17: 4th T20I, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7:00 PM)

December 19: 5th T20I, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7:00 PM)

(Note: The schedule as per details available and could be subject to change)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news