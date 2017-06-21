India's next coach to be appointed before Sri Lanka series, says Rajiv Shukla

The CAC is entrusted with looking at a new coach for the Indian team.

What’s the story?

With the post of the head coach of the Indian team lying vacant after the resignation of Anil Kumble, IPL chairman and BCCI representative Rajiv Shukla has said that the team will get a new coach before the Sri Lanka series.

Shukla also wished Kumble best of luck for his future and said that things refused to work even after the efforts of the BCCI.

“BCCI wishes Kumble best for the future. Meanwhile, BCCI has decided to search further for the coach. Before the Sri Lanka tour, the coach will be appointed and it will be the best coach for India,” said Shukla while addressing the reporters.

The Details

Shukla also said that while all efforts were made to pacify the concerned parties, things did not look like improving and eventually Kumble had to move on since there was no visible outcome even after several rounds of meeting.

Not specifically naming Virat Kohli, Shukla said that all the news about Kohli being the only one not happy with Kumble were nothing more than speculations forged by the media.

He also said that differences were part and parcel of any group and this particular issue is nothing out of the blue and that as individuals people will not always be on the same page.

In case you didn’t know...

Anil Kumble stepped down as Indian head coach when he decided not to renew his contract with the BCCI.

In his final letter, he categorically mentioned that the relationship had become untenable and that in the best interests of everyone it was best to move on.

“I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my 'style' and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on,” Kumble wrote in the letter.

What's next?

The Indian team have already landed in the Caribbean islands for their series against the West Indies and their performances minus Anil Kumble would be under the scanner.

The BCCI have not yet announced any interim coach, but Sanjay Bangar and Sridhar will take charge of the team for the tour.

Also, it would be interesting to see the next candidate who comes in as the coach considering the rather stormy end to this particular tenure.

Author's Take

Although there is no denying the fact that this situation could have been handled in a more cordial basis, the step taken by Anil Kumble in many ways has eased the storm a touch.

Kohli has to always take precedence in cricketing matters and hence the BCCI and the CAC should now hunt for someone who understands the ethos of the Indian team.