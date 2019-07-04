Injury scare for James Anderson ahead of Ashes 2019

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 53 // 04 Jul 2019, 20:14 IST

James Anderson walked out of the ground after suffering a calf injury

What's the story?

Ace England pacer James Anderson suffered a calf injury while bowling for Lancashire in a county game versus Yorkshire and was forced to leave the field as a result of the niggle.

The injury has now left a big question mark on his availability for the Ashes which is scheduled to take place from August 1st, 2019.

In case you didn't know

Anderson is one of England's premier pacers with a total of 575 wickets from 148 test matches, including 27 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls to his name as well. He has been the spearhead of the England bowling attack, but has been hit by his fair share of injuries.

The pacer's career has been dented by a slew of injuries such as a stress facture, calf injuries and much more and this injury has only added to the long list.

The heart of the matter

The fast bowler posted these pictures on Instagram and in the caption, he stated that he has suffered a niggle. An England and Wales Cricket Board statement said - "Jimmy Anderson has sustained tightness to his right calf. He will not bowl again in the game and will continue to be assessed."

Anderson was forced to leave the field on the third day of the match between Lancashire and Yorkshire at Sedbergh School. If Anderson's injury is revealed to be a severe one, then it will be a huge blow to team England who will try to regain the Ashes from Australia this year.

What's next?

The Ashes is scheduled to commence from the 1st of August with Edgbaston, Birmingham slated to be the venue of the first test. England will certainly hope that their premier paces regains fitness prior to the game as he is certain to be a vital cog in the bowling attack.