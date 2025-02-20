International Masters League T20 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The International Masters League (IML) 2025 is poised to captivate cricket fans worldwide, blending nostalgia with excitement. The tournament will take place from February 22 to March 16, with a total of 18 matches, including playoffs, scheduled across three venues: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, Reliance Stadium in Vadodara, and Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.
Six teams will participate in the tournament, with each team playing five matches before the top four advance to the playoffs. The teams are captained by some of cricket’s most iconic figures:
- India Masters – Sachin Tendulkar
- Australia Masters – Shane Watson
- South Africa Masters – Jacques Kallis
- West Indies Masters – Brian Lara
- England Masters – Eoin Morgan
- Sri Lanka Masters – Kumar Sangakkara
This unique T20 tournament will feature a stellar line-up of retired cricket legends, including Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen, Jonty Rhodes, Hashim Amla, and many more.
Reflecting on his participation in the inaugural edition of the International Masters League, Irfan Pathan shared in a press release:
"The IML is a tournament that honors cricket’s golden era. I am excited to represent India Masters in Season 1, playing alongside the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and many colleagues with whom I’ve shared memorable moments throughout my career."
On that note, let's look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:
International Masters League T20 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)
Saturday, February 22
Match 1 - India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 7:30 PM
Saturday, February 24
Match 2 - West Indies Masters vs Australia Masters, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 7:30 PM
Sunday, February 25
Match 3 - India Masters vs England Masters, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 7:30 PM
Monday, February 26
Match 4 - South Africa Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 7:30 PM
Tuesday, February 27
Match 5 - West Indies Masters vs England Masters, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 7:30 PM
Wednesday, February 28
Match 6 - Sri Lanka Masters vs Australia Masters, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara, 7:30 PM
Thursday, March 1
Match 7 - India Masters vs South Africa Masters, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara, 7:30 PM
Saturday, March 3
Match 8 - South Africa Masters vs England Masters, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara, 7:30 PM
Monday, March 5
Match 9 - India Masters vs Australia Masters, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara, 7:30 PM
Tuesday, March 6
Match 10 - Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara, 7:30 PM
Wednesday, March 7
Match 11 - Australia Masters vs South Africa Masters, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara, 7:30 PM
Thursday, March 8
Match 12 - India Masters vs West Indies Masters, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 7:30 PM
Saturday, March 10
Match 13 - Sri Lanka Masters vs England Masters, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 7:30 PM
Sunday, March 11
Match 14 - West Indies Masters vs South Africa Masters, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 7:30 PM
Monday, March 12
Match 15 - England Masters vs Australia Masters, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 7:30 PM
Tuesday, March 13
Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 7:30 PM
Wednesday, March 14
Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 7:30 PM
Friday, March 16
Final - TBC vs TBC, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 7:30 PM
International Masters League T20 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details
Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the International Masters League T20 2025 via the JioHotstar app and website.
International Masters League T20 2025: Full squads
India Masters
Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Dhawal Kulkarni, Vinay Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Sharma, Naman Ojha, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhimanyu Mithun
Sri Lanka Masters
Kumar Sangakkara (C), Romesh Kaluwitharana, Ashan Priyanjan, Upul Tharanga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Thirimanne, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Dhammika Prasad, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Chaturanga de Silva
West Indies Masters
Brian Lara (C), Chris Gayle, Kirk Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Narsingh Deonarine, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton, Denesh Ramdin, Williams Perkins, Fiden Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Ravi Rampaul, Sulieman Benn, Tino Best
Australia Masters
Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Dan Christian, Shane Watson, Ben Dunk, Peter Nevill, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin, Bryce McGain, James Pattinson, Jason Krejza, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty
England Masters
Eoin Morgan (C), Ian Bell, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Maddy, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Tim Bresnan, Phil Mustard, Tim Ambrose, Boyd Rankin, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Steve Finn, Stuart Meaker
South Africa Masters
Alviro Petersen, Farhaan Behardien, Hashim Amla, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes, Jacques Kallis, JP Duminy, Vernon Philander, Dane Vilas, Morne van Wyk, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala
